When To Play Fortnite’s Chapter 3, Season Two Finale Event In Australian Times

When can Australians catch the Fortnite Chapter 3, Season Two finale event in Australian times? Let’s get into it.

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season Two draws to a close with another one-time event called Collision. What we know about this event is that it will “decide the fate of the Zero Point” and will involve giant mecha battles in some capacity. This seems to be a throwback to Chapter 1, Season Nine, which concluded in a massive battle between kaiju and Voltron-inspired anime mecha.

Chapter 3, Season Two has been a bit of a mixed bag for fans, with some fans feeling like it tore the game’s pristine new map up a little too quickly. However, this season also introduced the long-awaited and wildly popular Zero Build mode, which removed the ability to construct portable cover. New mechanics like mantling and combat sprinting brought even more touches of modernity to a game that seems to evolve with every week. Between these new moves, and Chapter 3’s addition of a combat slide, mobility in Fortnite is currently at an all-time high.

But that’s not what you’re here for. You’re here for Australian times around the new Fortnite event. Spoiler alert: you’ll need to get up early on a weekend for this one.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

Sunday, 5 June at 6:00 AM AEST

NT, SA

Sunday, 5 June at 5:30 AM ACST

WA

Sunday, 5 June at 4:00 AM AWST

NZ

Sunday, 5 June at 8:00 AM NZST

Lobbies will open 30 minutes before kick-off. The Collision event will only happen once so, if you can’t be there for it live, you’ll have to catch it on YouTube later because it won’t be repeated.

From June 4, anyone who logs in ahead of the event will receive a free loading screen and lobby track to commemorate the occasion. The Mecha Weapons Team outfits will also be back in the Item Shop if you haven’t picked those up yet.

Don’t forget, you can play on Mac and iOS devices again! You can play Fortnite for free on Mac or iOS via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

For more, check the Fortnite Blog.