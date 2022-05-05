This LG TV With A Curtain Costs A Casual $18,000

Ladies and gentlemen, may I present the LG Art90 Lifestyle TV.

The Art90 when not in TV mode reminds me both of a Casio calculator watch and one of those office partition screens. But it’s bigger, and yet somehow still a television.

During a briefing earlier today, LG said the Art90 has been developed to support design-conscious consumers, and that it fuses technology and form.

“The fabric cover can raise and lower to unveil a ‘perfect curation of lifestyle content and features’,” LG said. “[It] provides that perfect fusion of technology and art form.”

The Art90 was created by Danish textile innovator, Kvadrat, and the cover is available in a colour known as Kvadrat Beige.

The fabric can be lowered to show the whole TV, or raised to partially cover the display, leaving a small section of the screen that can be used to display “a curated selection of lifestyle functions”. This is done via the LG Magic Remote.

Here’s a vid I snapped of it:

The Art90 is a 65-inch LG OLED evo screen, boasting an 80W, 4.2-channel surround sound system. It also features Dolby Vision IQ. The picture is as good a picture as you’d expect from a flagship LG OLED screen.

The TV was unveiled in December, but it was only available to consumers in South Korea. Now, it will be available for Aussies for the low price of $17,999.

If it wasn’t in the headline, I’m sure that last line would have floored you.

Not just the Art90 TV

The Art90 is just one of 42 TVs LG unveiled today, with a handful of 8K and 4K OLED and QNED MiniLED TVs, as well as UHD models landing this year. Prices range from $1,079 through to $59,999.

Starting at the top, LG’s 8K OLED TV is available in 77-inch and 88-inch options, with both models (OLED Z2) delivering 8K Ultra HD resolution (7,680 x 4,320) and 33 million self-emitting pixels. The 77-inch model will set you back $23,999 and the 88-inch is $59,999, slightly more than the Art90 but boy, is this thing pretty.

Still on OLED, LG has this year introduced new two screen sizes to the OLED line-up, with the new 42-inch C2 model ($3,239), pitched as a desk monitor, and the absolute beast, the 4K, 97-inch G2 model ($47,999), which LG says is the “world’s largest home 4K LG OLED”. Rounding out the OLED G2 range is a 55-inch ($4,799), 65-inch ($6,359), 77-inch ($11,399) and a 83-inch ($15,599). The OLED C2 range also has a 48-inch ($3,599), 55-inch ($4,079), 65-inch ($5,399), 77-inch ($9,599) and an 83-inch ($13,199). Lastly, the OLED A2 range has a 55-inch model ($3,719) and a 65-inch model ($4,919).

These OLED TVs, LG said, boast Dolby Vision IQ, which intelligently adjusts the contrast and brightness, based on the content and room ambient lighting conditions, as well as the introduction of Filmmaker Mode, which basically gives a more “vintage” aesthetic to what you’re watching. Game Optimiser also does what it says on the tin – makes the viewing experience better if you’re using the OLED TV as a gaming monitor.

QNED also got a boost this year, with four new QNED MiniLED models in both 4K and 8K joining the lineup.

“For impressive 8K content viewing, these TVs combine high pixel density with Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies and MiniLED lights, as well as the Alpha 9 AI Processor, to deliver sharp and detailed images,” LG says.

The range comprises the QNED99 8K 65-inch ($3,959), 75-inch ($5,159) and 86-inch ($7,199); the QNED91, available as 65-inch ($4,679), 75-inch ($5,999) and 86-inch ($8,399); QNED85, with 55-inch ($2,999), 65-inch ($3,959), 75-inch ($5,159) and 86-inch ($7,199) models; and the QNED80 range, which offers 55-inch ($2,399), 65-inch ($2,999), 75-inch ($4,199) and 86-inch ($5,999) display options.

The LG 4K NanoCell range (NANO75) offers 43-inch ($1,259), 50-inch ($1,439), 55-inch ($1,799), 65-inch ($2,279), 75-inch ($2,999) and 86-inch ($4,799) models, and the 4K UHD entry-level TVs are available in 43-inch ($1,079), 50-inch ($1,199), 55-inch ($1,459), 65-inch ($1,787), 75-inch ($2,434) and 86-inch ($4,019) models.

Across the board, LG has also added a new Brightness BoosterMax technology, powered by the Alpha 9 AI Processor, which it said can produce images with more luminance for “incredible peak brightness, delivering vibrant and stunning visuals through improved heat dissipation and an advanced algorithm”. We’ve also got an upgraded operating system and Magic Remote (something I personally take issue with).

In addition to playing with the Art90, LG today also gave us a look at the 2022 version of its rollable TV. Pricing to come.