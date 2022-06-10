The Best (And Weirdest) Creations People Have Made Using Saints Row Boss Factory

Yesterday, as part of Summer Game Fest, Volition released a new free-to-download demo for the upcoming Saints Row reboot out later this year. However, this isn’t a demo of the game’s open-world or its vehicular combat. No, this is just the character creator. But thankfully, it’s a fantastic character creator with a vast array of clothing and customisation options and a long list of sliders and features you can use in creating your own unique crime boss. And as a result, in less than 48 hours people have already created some wonderfully accurate, silly, and terrifying bosses using the new free tool.

Saints Row Boss Factory is the perfectly named character creator demo that was released yesterday for free on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via the Epic Games Store. In Boss Factory, you are able to create the boss of your dreams (or nightmares) using a huge list of sliders and options, including the ability to tweak and modify everything from face symmetry to body weight to how modest you want your boss to be with regard to underwear and nudity.

There’s no actual game to use them in yet, but for now, I’m having plenty of fun looking at all the characters people are creating and uploading to be shared in Boss Factory. Any of these will be playable in the full game out this August, too. Keep that in mind as we look at some of my favourites.

Kanye West

Screenshot: Deep Silver / Volition / Kotaku

First, there’s this amazing Kanye West. It seems perfect to add Kanye West to the series considering one of his best songs is directly tied to one of the best moments in the entire franchise.

Big Smoke (GTA San Andreas)

Screenshot: Deep Silver / Volition / Kotaku

Insert your “Follow the damn train” joke here because up next it’s GTA San Andreas bad guy Big Smoke.

Colossus (X-Men)

Screenshot: Deep Silver / Volition / Kotaku

If you cropped this and didn’t tell me what game it was from, I would just assume this near-perfect Colossus is from some unannounced X-Men game.

Velma (Scooby-Doo)

Screenshot: Deep Silver / Volition / Kotaku

Jinkies! It’s Velma! I don’t have much else to add because who cares about Scooby-Doo in 2022?

Harry (Disco Elysium)

Screenshot: Deep Silver / Volition / Kotaku

Disco Elysium is a critically acclaimed text-based adventure game that is beloved by many. But while it was great and well-written, it didn’t let you steal a car and run over 200 rival gang members before blowing up a gas tanker with a rocket launcher. Luckily, you can take Harry from the game and fix that…once Saints Row is out.

The Postal Dude (Postal Series)

Screenshot: Deep Silver / Volition / Kotaku

Oh hey, look! The Postal Dude is finally in a good game! I mean technically this is just a demo character creator tool and not much of a game, but that’s already better than any of the Postal 2 expansions. Or Postal 3. *shivers*

The Joker (DC/Batman)

Screenshot: Deep Silver / Volition / Kotaku

There is a rule when it comes to character creators in video games which is simply this: If you can make the Joker, someone will make the Joker. And Saints Row is no exception as the game is filled with Jokers already.

Waluigi (Nintendo)

Screenshot: Deep Silver / Volition / Kotaku

Waluigi aka Nintendo’s Joker. Think about it. Yeah…y’know I’m right. Moving on.

Johnny Silverhand / Keanu Reeves (Cyberpunk 2077)

Screenshot: Deep Silver / Volition / Kotaku

If I need your body I’ll fuck it (using Saints Row’s character creator tool)! Besides, Keanu is down with you all being down to clown with his digital recreation from Cyberpunk 2077.

Lil Nas X

Screenshot: Deep Silver / Volition / Kotaku

Lil Nas X should really be given his own video game at this point, but I’ll take this wonderful digital recreation for now.

Tommy Wiseau (Director of the Room)

Screenshot: Deep Silver / Volition / Kotaku

Tommy Wiseau is many things, including creepy pervert, and now he can add video game character to the list. Not on that list: talented director.

Morbius (Marvel / Memes)

Screenshot: Deep Silver / Volition / Kotaku

Sure, why not. Let’s get Morbius in here. But things might be getting out of hand…

Professor Rick Sanchez (Rick and Morty)

Screenshot: Deep Silver / Volition / Kotaku

OK, turn off the Boss Factory. Someone went and ruined it all and made a Rick from Rick and Morty. I bet in that zany world this is just one of the millions of Ricks or something. I don’t know I- Wait, I’m being told there is one more…I’m scared.

Marge Simpson (The Simpsons)

Screenshot: Deep Silver / Volition / Kotaku

STOP! Shut this whole thing down. This Marge Simpson is too much. No more. Shut it down!