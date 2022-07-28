See Games Differently

Everything Coming To PS Plus In August

Published 1 hour ago: July 28, 2022 at 12:27 pm
little nightmares
Image: Yakuza: Like A Dragon, SEGA

You may have seen Kotaku US’ story on the games coming to PS Plus in August go up earlier, but just in case you were after the list and nothing more: no stress, we got you. This month: A pair of PS1-era classics remade for a new generation and FOUR entire Yakuza games.

Before we continue, an important note regarding the Yakuza games. Yakuza: Like A Dragon will be the only game in the set available at the PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe tiers in Australia. The remaining three games — Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami 1 and 2 — will be available for Extra and Deluxe tier subscribers only. The remainder of the series will arrive later in the year and will also only be available at the Extra and Deluxe tiers. Sorry, Essential subscribers.

With that in mind, here’s what you’ll be playing in August on PS Plus:

Arriving on PS Plus on August 2

Little Nightmares (PS4)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (PS5, PS4)

Yakuza 0 (PS4)*

Yakuza Kiwami (PS4)*

Yazuka Kiwami 2 (PS4)*

Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS5, PS4)

A reasonably short list so far, but we expect it to get quite a bit longer as we enter the early part of August. We’ll update this list as new titles come to hand across the month.

Source: PlayStation Blog

*Available in the PS Plus Extra and Deluxe tiers only.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

