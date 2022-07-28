Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio Trailer Cuts Loose

After an intriguing teaser clip and literally 15 years of work, Guillermo del Toro’s The Adventures of Pinocchio finally gets a full length trailer. The film was created by stop-motion animation and was produced in part by the Jim Henson Company.

The trailer is whimsical, starting with a voice-over from Cricket as he recounts the tale of the grief-stricken Geppetto and the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio.

Newcomer Gregory Mann will voice Pinocchio. The film will also star Ewan McGregor as Cricket, David Bradley as Gepetto, Tilda Swinton as the Fairy, and Christoph Waltz as the Fox and the Cat, and Cate Blanchett, Tim Blake Nelson, John Turturro, Finn Wolfhard, and more, including one of del Toro’s favourite actors, Ron Perlman.

The Netflix-backed adaption will obviously be measured against the new Disney live-action film that is going to premier in theatres this September. Not only will they be taking inspiration from similar stories, but both versions are going to be musicals.

The Adventures of Pinocchio is set to be released on Netflix in December 2022.