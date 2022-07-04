See Games Differently

Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022

Luke Plunkett

Published 3 hours ago: July 4, 2022 at 11:35 am -
Filed to:cosplay
cosplayerscostume designculturefandomhobbieshospitality recreationjapanese culturejapanese youth cultureotaku
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022

In case you’ve never seen our coverage of the event before, Yeticon isn’t like most other cosplay shows. Instead of taking place in a convention centre in a big American city, it’s held at the Blue Mountain Resort in Ontario, Canada, which means our gallery is swapping hotel carpet backdrops for the beautiful Canadian countryside.

With a resort village, surrounding nature walks, a mountain coaster and swimming pools, it looks like one hell of a party, but for those of us too far away to have attended, we have the next best thing: a video and gallery of YetiCon shot by Mineralblu.

As usual, you’ll find each cosplayer’s credits and character/series information watermarked on the image below, and you can check out more of Mineralblu’s amazing work from other shows here.

Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022

Our Favourite Photos From YetiCon, Canada’s Mountain Cosplay Party

YetiCon, a show held every year in Canada’s Blue Mountains, is a cosplay con with a big focus on adventure stuff, ranging from toboggan rides to…drinking by the pool.

Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022

Canadian Cosplay Show Knows How To Party

YetiCon is a cosplay show that’s held every year in the Blue Mountains NW of Toronto. In addition to being a cosplay con, it’s also one hell of a cosplay party, with attendees booking themselves in for a weekend of pool parties and adventure sports.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.