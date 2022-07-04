Our Favourite Cosplay From Yeticon 2022

In case you’ve never seen our coverage of the event before, Yeticon isn’t like most other cosplay shows. Instead of taking place in a convention centre in a big American city, it’s held at the Blue Mountain Resort in Ontario, Canada, which means our gallery is swapping hotel carpet backdrops for the beautiful Canadian countryside.

With a resort village, surrounding nature walks, a mountain coaster and swimming pools, it looks like one hell of a party, but for those of us too far away to have attended, we have the next best thing: a video and gallery of YetiCon shot by Mineralblu.

As usual, you’ll find each cosplayer’s credits and character/series information watermarked on the image below, and you can check out more of Mineralblu’s amazing work from other shows here.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

YetiCon, a show held every year in Canada’s Blue Mountains, is a cosplay con with a big focus on adventure stuff, ranging from toboggan rides to…drinking by the pool.

YetiCon is a cosplay show that’s held every year in the Blue Mountains NW of Toronto. In addition to being a cosplay con, it’s also one hell of a cosplay party, with attendees booking themselves in for a weekend of pool parties and adventure sports.