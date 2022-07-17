See Games Differently

Soulframe, Digital Extremes’ New MMO, Pairs A Fight For The Environment With High Fantasy

David Smith

David Smith

Published 3 hours ago: July 18, 2022 at 7:42 am
Soulframe, Digital Extremes’ New MMO, Pairs A Fight For The Environment With High Fantasy
Image: Soulframe, Digital Extremes

Digital Extremes has announced Soulframe, a spin-off to its highly successful MMO shooter Warframe. The announcement came during TennoCon 2022, the company’s annual player convention.

Soulframe is a free-to-play MMORPG that exists in a “mirror-universe version of Warframe“. DE says it was “heavily influenced by themes of nature, restoration, and exploration” found in films like Princess Mononoke and The NeverEnding Story.

“With Soulframe‘s worldbuilding and thematic elements, we are really looking to go back to our childhood favourites and pull inspiration from the elaborate fantasy worlds that we fell in love with growing up,” said creative director Geoff Crookes in a press release. “Our team is really interested in this idea of nature and humanity colliding and we’ll be exploring a lot of those themes through our own lens while playing with ideas of restoration and exploration.”

Soulframe, Digital Extremes’ New MMO, Pairs A Fight For The Environment With High Fantasy
Image: Soulframe, Digital Extremes

You can currently stake a claim on your Soulframe name (or “envoy title”) at the game’s official website. You’ll need to solve a reasonably simple cypher to get in, translating the phrase “Envoys of Ode Sky” into runic symbols. You should be fine: some of the symbols have already been helpfully translated for you right there on the page. It shouldn’t take you long to crack the code. Once you’re in, you can sign up for the game’s newsletter and claim your game name nice and early.

Soulframe, Digital Extremes’ New MMO, Pairs A Fight For The Environment With High Fantasy
Image: Soulframe, Digital Extremes

Soulframe is still in early development. Digital Extremes has not yet revealed which platforms the game will arrive on, nor any kind of release window.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.