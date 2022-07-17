Soulframe, Digital Extremes’ New MMO, Pairs A Fight For The Environment With High Fantasy

Digital Extremes has announced Soulframe, a spin-off to its highly successful MMO shooter Warframe. The announcement came during TennoCon 2022, the company’s annual player convention.

Soulframe is a free-to-play MMORPG that exists in a “mirror-universe version of Warframe“. DE says it was “heavily influenced by themes of nature, restoration, and exploration” found in films like Princess Mononoke and The NeverEnding Story.

“With Soulframe‘s worldbuilding and thematic elements, we are really looking to go back to our childhood favourites and pull inspiration from the elaborate fantasy worlds that we fell in love with growing up,” said creative director Geoff Crookes in a press release. “Our team is really interested in this idea of nature and humanity colliding and we’ll be exploring a lot of those themes through our own lens while playing with ideas of restoration and exploration.”

You can currently stake a claim on your Soulframe name (or “envoy title”) at the game’s official website. You’ll need to solve a reasonably simple cypher to get in, translating the phrase “Envoys of Ode Sky” into runic symbols. You should be fine: some of the symbols have already been helpfully translated for you right there on the page. It shouldn’t take you long to crack the code. Once you’re in, you can sign up for the game’s newsletter and claim your game name nice and early.

Soulframe is still in early development. Digital Extremes has not yet revealed which platforms the game will arrive on, nor any kind of release window.