The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Regardless of what happens in the world of video games, we can always rely on some banger reviews from the fine staffers at JB Hi-Fi.

This article first ran on Kotaku Australia on February 18, 2018. It has been retimed many times since. This time it has been retimed as a weekend read and because JB reviews will never not be funny.

The Aussie retailer has always punched well above its weight when it comes to funny reviews. Whether it’s having a dig at Activision for Deadpool or hot takes on the fifth season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, you can always count on those little yellow labels to put a smile on your dial.

Let’s start with one of the all-time classics.

GTA 5 is not for kids.

Surprisingly, Pokemon Ultra Moon isn’t either.

Bethesda copped flak for their launches, although the Fallout 76 dig was subtle:

EA copped it the hardest for Anthem though, and that’s when the game was still selling for more than $10.

Naturally, JB management weren’t too impressed at the dig from their staffers, which spawned this ironic gem:

Staffers around the country also stuck it to Konami when the news about Hideo Kojima’s working conditions started breaking:

But most of the time, like any good gamer, JB reviews tend to take the piss.

How can you not love that little box.

This one’s a bit low-res, but still a searing burn nonetheless.

The staff don’t restrict their savagery to just video games, either.

In general, the staffers are fantastic at putting together great displays and art.

But let’s not forget the absolute GOAT…

… although this serve at Fortnite runs pretty close: