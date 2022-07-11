The Fable Reboot Has A New Narrative Lead

Playground Games’ Fable reboot has promoted Anna Megill into the role of narrative lead.

Megill is an award-winning writer, and has writing credits on Guild Wars 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. She also served as Control‘s narrative lead at Remedy. She’s been Fable‘s lead writer for some time now, but will now take over wider narrative lead duties. This means she will oversee the creation of the game’s story, from the campaign, right down to side quests and individual characters.

Megill made the announcement via her Twitter account.

Some exciting news to end the week. I’m now the Narrative Lead on #Fable. Wooo! 🧚‍♂️💫 (Let’s just pretend I did one of those little title-change videos) pic.twitter.com/Ab2DyXhIIa — Anna Megill (@cynixy) July 8, 2022

The Fable reboot first appeared in 2020, but development updates have been few and far between since. A recent report suggested its development had been “scaled down” due to complications with its engine.

Senior producer Amie Loake later took to Twitter to clarify. “(Scaling) is a normal, necessary and healthy part of game development,” she said. “I can guarantee that every single AAA game you’ve ever played will have gone through scoping regularly during development.” Scaling up and down, Loake argued, allows the production to focus, prioritise, and streamline development.

Though her credentials certainly aren’t in doubt, Megill’s appointment, an internal promotion, suggests that the game is currently still working with the staff it has.

For now, it seems like we’ll be waiting a while before we get any concrete information on the Fable reboot. It will be exclusive to Xbox and PC, and will be on Game Pass as well.

What are your thoughts? Are you keen for more Fable? Which of the old games do you think is the best, and why is it Fable II? Sound off in the comments below.