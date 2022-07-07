Babe, Wake Up! The Wii Shop Channel Is Back Online

As silently as it went, the Wii Shop Channel has now returned.

As you may or may not know, in mid-March the Wii Shop Channel went down without warning. While there has actually been no way to buy titles from the channel, Nintendo continued to keep the service up for any person wishing to redownload games they had already purchased in the past.

This was made an option after Nintendo stopped allowing purchases on the Wii Shop Channel on January 31st, 2019. Since then, it was unknown when the service would completely shut down. All we knew was that eventually, the dark day would come.

When the channel went down without warning, people went nuts. Riots in the street, diapers filled, etc etc. A week later, Nintendo told Eurogamer that the Wii Shop Channel, as well as the 3DS Shop Channel, was “undergoing maintenance” and said it would “provide an update at a later date”.

It seems like now that maintenance is done and, again without warning, the Wii Shop Channel has risen from its grave, just like Jesus did that one time except heaps later.

[Wii] The Wii Shop Channel and the Wii update servers are back online!? The servers went down on March 16th of this year, which means it took around 4 months for Nintendo to bring them back online. Hopefully they stay around for a while. pic.twitter.com/xHXYGIZlkw — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) July 6, 2022

From this tweet, we can also see that the Wii update servers are back online too. So if you need to update your Wii and have been holding off for a very long time, now is the time to do it!

A video from GameXplain also confirms that the channel, with the iconic music to boot, is back online as well as the DSi Shop Channel.

This is a time to celebrate, and what better way to celebrate than to once again bring back Nirvana The Band The Show‘s Update Day song?

While we will never see an Update Day for the channel again, now is the best time to redownload anything that you bought from the Wii Shop Channel while you still can.