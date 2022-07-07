Babe, Wake Up! The Wii Shop Channel Is Back Online

See Games Differently

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: July 7, 2022 at 10:45 am
Nintendo
nintendo wiiwiiwii shopwii shop channel
Image: Nirvana The Band The Show

As silently as it went, the Wii Shop Channel has now returned.

As you may or may not know, in mid-March the Wii Shop Channel went down without warning. While there has actually been no way to buy titles from the channel, Nintendo continued to keep the service up for any person wishing to redownload games they had already purchased in the past.

This was made an option after Nintendo stopped allowing purchases on the Wii Shop Channel on January 31st, 2019. Since then, it was unknown when the service would completely shut down. All we knew was that eventually, the dark day would come.

When the channel went down without warning, people went nuts. Riots in the street, diapers filled, etc etc. A week later, Nintendo told Eurogamer that the Wii Shop Channel, as well as the 3DS Shop Channel, was “undergoing maintenance” and said it would “provide an update at a later date”.

It seems like now that maintenance is done and, again without warning, the Wii Shop Channel has risen from its grave, just like Jesus did that one time except heaps later.

From this tweet, we can also see that the Wii update servers are back online too. So if you need to update your Wii and have been holding off for a very long time, now is the time to do it!

A video from GameXplain also confirms that the channel, with the iconic music to boot, is back online as well as the DSi Shop Channel.

This is a time to celebrate, and what better way to celebrate than to once again bring back Nirvana The Band The Show‘s Update Day song?

While we will never see an Update Day for the channel again, now is the best time to redownload anything that you bought from the Wii Shop Channel while you still can.

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Comments

  • The Wii Shop Channel may be back online Ruby but you still can’t buy Virtual Console or WiiWare titles after the Wii Shop Channel has been shut down which fucking sucks.
    I mean the Wii Shop Channel has been online and operating for 12 years until the Wii Shop Channel got closed down without warning on January 31 2019.
    But again like I said you cannot buy Virtual Console or WiiWare titles after the Wii Shop Channel is shut down.
    Also have you used the Nintendo eShop on the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS yet?
    If you haven’t Ruby then get to it you have until March 2023 next year to redownload any games you’ve already bought from the Nintendo eShop.

    Reply

  • ‘Babe’
    Yeah, I threw up in my mouth a little bit as I do every time someone says or uses this incredibly cringey label.

    Reply

    • I like to say it in a voice similar to Muscle Man’s from Regular Show for increased effect. Really puts more salt in the cringe wound.

      Reply
