Jon Bernthal’s Punisher Isn’t Confirmed For The MCU… Yet

Published 58 seconds ago: August 10, 2022 at 3:40 pm
Image: Netflix

In a wild turn of events, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher was confirmed for an MCU reprisal and then unconfirmed quite unceremoniously, all within less than 24 hours.

Speaking at Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E22022), Rosario Dawson seemed to let slip that The Punisher would be coming to the MCU.

It was meant to be Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, no less, who starred in the Netflix series The Punisher, along with in Netflix’s Daredevil. Daredevil is being revived at Disney+ as Daredevil: Born Again, however word on The Punisher making an appearance has been nothing more than rumours.

That was until yesterday at C2E22022.

Dawson is a loved actor in the Marvel and Disney space. You may know her as Ahsoka from The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, however she also played Claire Temple (an adaption of Night Nurse) in Netflix’s Daredevil, The DefendersJessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to me if Dawson knew that Bernthal’s Punisher would be reprised, and that this would be announced at some point, however, it’s an awkward place that such an announcement would be made.

Well, it turns out, it wasn’t an announcement. Dawson later took to Twitter to confirm that she had been given bad information at the convention.

So I guess that snuffs out the rumours for now then, right?

Back when Charlie Cox’s Daredevil transitioned to the MCU, rumours began to swirl about Bernthal’s Punisher. Before then though, Bernthal went on record to say that an MCU punisher couldn’t just be another comic relief character and that it’d need to be gritty.

We’re hoping that Bernthal’s Punisher comes to the MCU at some point, or that at some point we get to see him playing the character again.

But for now, all we have are rumours, speculation and no solid confirmations.

Zachariah Kelly is a writer at Gizmodo Australia.

