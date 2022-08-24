Gamescom 2022 Opening Night: What Tickled Your Fancy?

Howdy ho, ye good ol’ gamers! Considering that Gamescom 2022 has basically just become Not-E3 2.0, I thought it would be nice to have a little gab about what we saw and what we liked.

There were a whole lot of games announced as well as expanded on at Gamescom 2022’s opening night, with trailers galore. If you need a little catch-up, never fear as sweet David has rounded up all of the trailers shown off in one nice neat place.

Have you had a good look? Did you watch it live? Are you well versed in video of game? Fantastic. I’ll start us off.

Firstly, I’m going to come right out and say it. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. The more Sonic Frontiers that I see, the more I’m excited about it. It’s starting to look more and more like a Sonic game, and I’m all about it. Now we know when it’s coming (November 8th 2022), and I can’t wait.

Then there’s Lies of P. Weirdly enough, a ‘Pinocchio soulslike‘ sounds like something I normally wouldn’t go for. Soulslikes terrify me because I am bad at video games. However, as an avid American McGee’s Alice fan, the concept intrigues me. I’m interested. I would like to see it.

I think we know by now as well that I’m on that Genshin Impact grind. It’s the only ongoing game I can put time into, and it’s fairly light. Any news on new content is a plus for me, and the Sumeru update looks sick as hell. I want a Dendro character and I want one NOW!!

Finally, and you might not believe this, I am VERY hyped for Park Beyond. That’s right, I was a hungry hog for a little bit of Rollercoaster Tycoon back in the day and somehow found childlike excitement in going into first-person mode on the coasters I built. I want to build a Defunctland-esque abandoned theme park of horrors.

David’s also come in with his game from Gamescom’s opening night that he’s most keen on:

Homeworld 3 was a game I thought might never eventuate. By the time Homeworld 3 arrives next year, Homeworld 2 will be 20 years old, and in all that time there has never been another strategy game quite like it. Quiet and contemplative, played at a glacial pace, interstellar combat has never looked this cool in a video game. Your successes and your mistakes play out over minutes, on the grandest possible scale. I cannot wait to have it back.

And now we turn to you. That’s right, you. And you. Also you. And you as well, if you would like.

What game(s) jumped out at you from Gamescom 2022’s opening night? Or, on the other side of the spectrum, did you see nothing of note and consider the offerings an offence to your tastes?