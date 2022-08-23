While You Were Sleeping: Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 Edition

If you didn’t get up at 4 am for Gamescom Opening Night Live and just need to get caught up on all the topline announcements, worry not, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you missed at Gamescom Opening Night Live while you were sleeping.

Everywhere is a game created by former GTA producer Leslie Benzies. Its trailer opened the show, and though it certainly seems ambitious, all of Benzies’ talking points were very vague. There’s an element of this that could just be a Metaverse hub with a few extra mechanics. Right now, it’s hard to know what the difference is between something like Everywhere and, say, Fortnite.

Dune Awakening, the Dune survival MMO finally got a tonal teaser. Though Funcom had no gameplay to show, I still think the idea is a neat one. That said, the mental image of a thousand people all trying to walk without ryhthm to not attract the Worm is very funny to me. I don’t know about you, but I’m keen to hear more about this one.

Sony’s got a customisable pro controller called the DualSense Edge. Similar in function to something like Xbox’s Wireless Elite controller. It’s good! I’m happy that Sony is producing a customisable controller like this. I think their range needs one, and I think the DualSense will be a good fit for that. Keen to get my hands on one.

Aussie developer SMG Studio has announced Moving Out 2, the sequel to its breakout couch co-op hit. Very excited about this one. If you’ve never played Moving Out, it’s like Overcooked but for removalists. It’s an excellent pick for your next couch co-op multiplayer night, and its very exciting to see SMG producing a sequel. Great gear.

New Tales from the Borderlands got a first-look trailer. The game is made by Gearbox, with former Telltale staff that helped produce its original season. Though Gearbox isn’t known for its storytelling ability in Borderlands, outside one or two very bright spots, its good to see some of the Telltale team that made the original coming back. That restores a little faith, for me.

Hogwarts Legacy reconfirmed its commitment to a February 10, 2023 release, and showed off a little more gameplay. Bit of Hogwarts lore tied up in it, there’s an apparent hunt for information on Salazar Slytherin. I’m sure everyone who is keen for this game will remain keen to play it, and I hope they have a nice time. JK Rowling, of course, remains a horrible TERF.

Sonic Frontiers threw down a release date: November 8, 2022. With so many games shuffling out of Q4, the space opened up for Sonic Frontiers to take a prime Christmas spot.

Return to Monkey Island launches on September 19, which is also Talk Like a Pirate Day. Good news: if you preorder now, you can get yourself some horse armour!

Moonbreaker, a brand new turn-based sci-fi strategy game from Unknown Worlds, creators of Subnautica, was by far my favourite game of the show and might be yours, too. It’s written by Mistborn‘s Brandon Sanderson, and combines a tabletop wargame with the mini-painting hobbycraft that is its backbone. Looks cool, and very different for Unknown Worlds. Early access starts September 29.

Homeworld 3 is coming in the first half of 2023. The trailer was a game that looks exactly as high school me remembers it. Really looking forward to this one.

Gotham Knights is getting bumped up to October 21, making it one of the few Q4 games this year to not only hit its release date, but decide to go a little earlier, because it isn’t like it has much competition.

Dead Island 2 hasn’t just returned to the land of the living, it’s launching on February 22, 2023. It’s also now set in Los Angeles which, if you know your geography, is not an island.

Hideo Kojima announced a Spotify podcast that will be released in Japanese and in English through a translator.

And finally, Geoff Keighley announced that The Game Awards will stream live on December 8, 2022.

And that’s what you missed from a PACKED Gamescom Opening Night Live. If you’d like to see what else you missed, you can check out our trailers rundown right over here.