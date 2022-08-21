Get Stuck Into This Steam Sale Full Of Great Games From NZ

Steam is hosting the Made in New Zealand 2022 sale packed with games made by local devs from around the country. The sale comes on the back of the NZGDC 2022 conference and serves as a showcase of all the fantastic work coming out of the NZ development scene.

Just because I think there should be a little extra spotlight, I’ve chosen a few of my favourite games included in the sale if you’d like to check them out:

And a few NZ games that aren’t discounted but that you should play anyway:

And some NZ games to keep an eye on in the near future:

But wait, I’m still not done shouting out our friends from across the Tasman Sea. There’s also games that are free-to-play! Just download them and get stuck in!

The Made in New Zealand sale is curated by Chris McFarland and members of the NZGDA. You can check out the full sale on Steam right over here.