See Games Differently

Get Stuck Into This Steam Sale Full Of Great Games From NZ

1
David Smith

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: August 21, 2022 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:new zealand
nznzgdanzgdcnzgdc 2022path of exile
Get Stuck Into This Steam Sale Full Of Great Games From NZ
Image: NZGDA

Steam is hosting the Made in New Zealand 2022 sale packed with games made by local devs from around the country. The sale comes on the back of the NZGDC 2022 conference and serves as a showcase of all the fantastic work coming out of the NZ development scene.

Just because I think there should be a little extra spotlight, I’ve chosen a few of my favourite games included in the sale if you’d like to check them out:

And a few NZ games that aren’t discounted but that you should play anyway:

And some NZ games to keep an eye on in the near future:

But wait, I’m still not done shouting out our friends from across the Tasman Sea. There’s also games that are free-to-play! Just download them and get stuck in!

The Made in New Zealand sale is curated by Chris McFarland and members of the NZGDA. You can check out the full sale on Steam right over here.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Always nice to see what Australia’s 7th state puts out.

    Ashen’s alright, just don’t go into it expecting the same thing you’d get from FS games, despite its souls-like tag.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.