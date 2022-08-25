HeroQuest Is Currently 25% Off So Its Time To Play An Absolute Classic

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

HeroQuest is a straight-up good time. Honestly, this cult-classic dungeon crawler probably deserves a spot on our favourite board games list. It plays like a streamlined version of a tabletop RPG, letting you experience the fun parts of adventuring and exploration, without being bogged down by some of the more in-depth mechanics of something like Dungeons & Dragons.

While we love HeroQuest, it’s also pretty expensive, with a recommended retail price clocking in at $259.95. The price is definitely warranted, considering that HeroQuest includes 65 detailed miniatures, but for some, it’s still a pretty big commitment.

But the good news is that you’ve read the headline of this article already. If you head over to eBay Australia, you can currently nab HeroQuest for $192.91. To get over 25% off this iconic dungeon crawler, you’ll need to use the discount code “PLAU15” when checking out. Just be quick, because the code expires on 29 August.

In HeroQuest, up to four people play as one of four characters as they make their one through one of the game’s 14 quests. Another dons the role of the evil sorcerer, Zargon, who acts as the game master and is responsible for throwing various traps and nasty beasties at the players. As far as modern big box board games go, Gloomhaven owes a lot to HeroQuest, and if you like the former, then there’s a high chance you’ll dig the latter.

HeroQuest‘s publishing history is a bit of an odd one. Originally launched in 1989 by Milton Bradley and Games Workshop, the game received its last expansion set in 1992 before slipping out of production. Up until recently, the only way to play HeroQuest was to hopefully get lucky and find one in a vintage store for cheap, or pay eye-watering prices for a nice secondhand copy.

In late 2020, Hasbro launched a crowdfunding campaign for an updated version of HeroQuest. This revival edition hit its target within 24 hours and would later release in 2021. And now, in 2022, you can buy it while it’s on sale. The circle is complete.

You can grab a copy of HeroQuest on sale for $192.91 here. And don’t forget to use the discount code “PLAU15“.

If you already own a copy of HeroQuest and want to add to your quest, or you’re just a completionist, there are two expansion sets on sale over at Amazon Australia:

Nabbing just over $20 off each quest pack is pretty solid. Plus, buying the discounted HeroQuest game plus one of these expansions would still total to less than the main game at full price.