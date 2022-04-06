Let’s All Rate Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40K Paint Job

It’s known that we’re big fans of Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40K obsession around here.

Here’s a guy pouring his hard-earned Hollywood Superman money into one of the most beloved wargames of all time. I simply have to respect it. Any further questions I might have had about the man’s real-world personality were dismissed when he revealed he plays Adeptus Custodes. Only legends play Custodes. Tell me you’ve met a Custodes player that was also a dick. You can’t, because they don’t exist.

Having done his research, learned the game rules, chosen an army to play, and bought his first set of minis, Cavill is now into the building and painting stage of the hobby. Like many newcomers, Cavill is learning the basics of painting as he goes and from all the same places everyone else does — YouTube, Instagram, and even TikTok has a thriving Warhammer advice community now. Cavill took to his Instagram overnight to show off his first fully painted mini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

Like a lot of first-time hobby painters, Cavill is deferential about his ability. ‘I have gone through so many different test models, and tried my hand at numerous paints and techniques, before finally feeling like I was heading in a direction that I’ve liked,’ he writes. ‘It’s not amazing by any means, and the camera hides a multitude of sins, but this is a little work in progress of mine. I have a lot to improve upon.’

He goes on to add that yes, he will be giving this unit an Adrasite Spear ‘because rule of cool.’

And so I turn it over to you, Kotaku Australia community. How do we feel about this one? Do we like the colour scheme? Can you detect any of the mini’s “multitude of sins”? What advice would you give first-time painters like Cavill? Let’s discuss.