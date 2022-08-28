Kermit The Frog Is Kicking Arse In The PC Version Of Spider-Man

The main reason Sony put Spider-Man on PC was to make money, but one of the main reasons PC gamers were so excited about it — apart from the fact it remains very good! — was because it would let them mod a PlayStation game to hell and back.

We’ve written a story about the game’s mods already, but the last one was a bummer, so today we’re here for something a bit more light-hearted: a mod that turns the in-game model of Spider-Man into Kermit the Frog.

That’s it. That’s the mod.

The mod was made by Tangoted, and is available here. It specifically swaps out the Advanced Suit, a piece of information you don’t really need to know here, but which I’m sharing anyway since it gives me an excuse to post this screenshot:

What I would like you to know is that it doesn’t just work in gameplay situations; depending on which models the game is using at a given time, he’ll also appear in cutscenes as well:

If you like the idea of modding the game but think Kermit is too elastic — and Kingpin too enormous — then If you like the idea of modding the game but think Kermit is too elastic — and Kingpin too enormous — then maybe you’d prefer this swap by Saphire , which also replaces Spider-Man’s model, only this time instead of with a puppet it’s with…Uncle Ben’s gravestone. Uncle Ben's gravestone modded into Spider-Man Remastered pic.twitter.com/XQec7PkJqp

Remember, with great power comes great portability.

Image: Insomniac

Management at Nexus Mods quickly removed the unpleasant mod and banned its creator, mincing no words in its accompanying blog post. “The fact the user needed to make a sock puppet like a coward to upload the mod showed their intent to troll,” they wrote. “The creation of the sock puppet removed any doubt and made it a very easy decision for us. Both the sock puppet account and the user’s main account have been banned.”