Tell Him He’s Dreamin’: Michael Caton Will Lend His Voice To Local Indie Game

Legendary Australian actor Michael Caton will join the cast of Wayward Strand.

Developed by Melbourne studio Ghost Pattern, Wayward Strand is “an interactive story told in a curious way.” It follows teenage journalist Casey Beaumaris on her first visit to an airborne hospital. Then, in the manner of a point-and-click adventure, Casey pokes into the corners of the airship, getting to know its inhabitants and unravelling its secrets. If the title is familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen us write about Wayward Strand before: Ruby is very excited to play it.

Across the day today, the official Wayward Strand social media accounts have been slowly unveiling the game’s voice cast. The latest reveal was one few saw coming: the great Michael Caton (The Castle, The Sullivans, Packed to the Rafters) is joining the cast as a be-robed and “loquacious” character named Neil Avery.

🎧 It’s been hard to keep this one to ourselves… The loquacious Neil Avery will be voiced by living legend Michael Caton! You’ll remember him from The Castle, or The Sullivans, but in truth, if you live in Australia and you own a TV, you can guarantee his face has been on it. pic.twitter.com/dkfo71O3kl — Wayward Strand (@WaywardStrand) August 2, 2022

Though Caton starred in over 700 episodes of the Australian period drama The Sullivans, it was his role as Darryl Kerrigan in The Castle that made him a legend. Twenty-five years after its release, lines like “How’s the serenity?” and “Tell him he’s dreamin'”, immortalised by Caton’s delivery, are a part of the national lexicon. And now, he brings his formidable talent to the video game space. You can hear a little clip of Caton in Wayward Strand via the embedded tweet above.

Wayward Strand launches on September 15, 2022, for PlayStation and Xbox platforms, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.