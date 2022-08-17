See Games Differently

Powerhouse Late: Gaming Returns To Sydney In September

David Smith

David Smith

Published 30 mins ago: August 18, 2022 at 9:32 am -
Filed to:museums
powerhousepowerhouse late gamingpowerhouse museumsydneyultimo
Powerhouse Late: Gaming Returns To Sydney In September
Image: Zan Wimberley, Powerhouse Museum

Sydney’s Powerhouse Museum will again host its Powerhouse Late: Gaming event in early September.

The event, which functions like a one-night-only mini gaming convention, features a show floor with new and unreleased games from Sydney developers, a tabletop space, and talks and panels from local figures within the games industry.

This year’s talks include chats with Holly Hawkins from Wargaming Sydney, Nico King from AR/VR specialists Chaos Theory and Dwayne Fernandes from Minds at Play, a company that helps kids with social disabilities through games like D&D and Minecraft.

Finally, there’s a roundtable with various names from the Australian games space, like Kelsey Gamble from League of Geeks, Kitty Grace from PAX Aus, Rueben Moorhouse from No Moss Studios, and Edmond Tran from GamesHub. The chat will be moderated by Powerhouse curator Chloe Appleby.

All of these talks will be accompanied by an AUSLAN interpreter.

So what else is on? Heaps, honestly. Tabletop will be open from 5-9 pm, with games of D&D and Magic: The Gathering running throughout, and Blood on the Clocktower creator Steven Medway will take players through his game. Exiles Gaming Club will also be running games of other RPGs beyond D&D so if you’d prefer something different, feel free to hit them up.

Untitled Goose Game, recently entered into the Powerhouse’s collection for preservation, will be playable all night. I look forward to seeing how everyone messes up the village.

Anything else? There’s a retro arcade open from 5-9 pm, as well as a display of classic consoles and video game memorabilia from the museum’s collection.

DJs Jadeabella and Alicia Mayhem will provide tunes from 5-7 pm and 7-9 pm respectively, and there’s even a bloody bar on site.

Sound like a good time? Head along. Powerhouse Late: Gaming will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022. It’s a free event, so no need to book a ticket, just come as you are. You can find out more on the Powerhouse website.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.