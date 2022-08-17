Powerhouse Late: Gaming Returns To Sydney In September

Sydney’s Powerhouse Museum will again host its Powerhouse Late: Gaming event in early September.

The event, which functions like a one-night-only mini gaming convention, features a show floor with new and unreleased games from Sydney developers, a tabletop space, and talks and panels from local figures within the games industry.

This year’s talks include chats with Holly Hawkins from Wargaming Sydney, Nico King from AR/VR specialists Chaos Theory and Dwayne Fernandes from Minds at Play, a company that helps kids with social disabilities through games like D&D and Minecraft.

Finally, there’s a roundtable with various names from the Australian games space, like Kelsey Gamble from League of Geeks, Kitty Grace from PAX Aus, Rueben Moorhouse from No Moss Studios, and Edmond Tran from GamesHub. The chat will be moderated by Powerhouse curator Chloe Appleby.

All of these talks will be accompanied by an AUSLAN interpreter.

So what else is on? Heaps, honestly. Tabletop will be open from 5-9 pm, with games of D&D and Magic: The Gathering running throughout, and Blood on the Clocktower creator Steven Medway will take players through his game. Exiles Gaming Club will also be running games of other RPGs beyond D&D so if you’d prefer something different, feel free to hit them up.

Untitled Goose Game, recently entered into the Powerhouse’s collection for preservation, will be playable all night. I look forward to seeing how everyone messes up the village.

Anything else? There’s a retro arcade open from 5-9 pm, as well as a display of classic consoles and video game memorabilia from the museum’s collection.

DJs Jadeabella and Alicia Mayhem will provide tunes from 5-7 pm and 7-9 pm respectively, and there’s even a bloody bar on site.

Sound like a good time? Head along. Powerhouse Late: Gaming will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022. It’s a free event, so no need to book a ticket, just come as you are. You can find out more on the Powerhouse website.