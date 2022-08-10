Take-Two Says GTA 6 Will ‘Set Creative Benchmarks For The Series, Our Industry, And For All Entertainment’

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick didn’t have a huge amount to say about the still-untitled GTA 6 during the company’s recent earnings, but that didn’t keep him from using some pretty strong language to describe it.

“With the development of the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series well underway, the Rockstar Games team is determined to once again set creative benchmarks for the series, our industry, and for all entertainment, just as the label has done with every one of their frontline releases,” reads a quote from Zelnick in the company’s latest financial results report. That’s quite a statement and surely gives the game, whatever form it takes, a lot to live up to.

Zelnick, of course, is known for issuing big, bold claims. It’s not that I don’t believe him when he says this, either — quite the contrary, we’re still seeing the continued, runaway success of GTA Online today, a decade after launch. So there’s certainly precedent for puffing one’s chest. But still … what a thing to claim.

This statement marks the second time this year that Rockstar has confirmed active development on its follow-up to the staggeringly popular Grand Theft Auto V. There are still no official details on GTA 6 just yet. However, a report did go around late last month regarding improved working conditions on the project and that the game would feature a Latin woman in the lead role.

Take-Two’s latest earnings report indicates that GTA V has sold almost 170 million units worldwide. That’s another five million sales since its last earnings report in May. Additionally, Take-Two says that its GTA+ subscription service has “seen consistent growth since launch.” It also confirmed that players on PS5 and Xbox Series X spend more than those on older hardware.