Take-Two Says GTA 6 Will ‘Set Creative Benchmarks For The Series, Our Industry, And For All Entertainment’

Published 1 hour ago: August 10, 2022 at 12:51 pm
Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick didn’t have a huge amount to say about the still-untitled GTA 6 during the company’s recent earnings, but that didn’t keep him from using some pretty strong language to describe it.

“With the development of the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series well underway, the Rockstar Games team is determined to once again set creative benchmarks for the series, our industry, and for all entertainment, just as the label has done with every one of their frontline releases,” reads a quote from Zelnick in the company’s latest financial results report. That’s quite a statement and surely gives the game, whatever form it takes, a lot to live up to.

Zelnick, of course, is known for issuing big, bold claims. It’s not that I don’t believe him when he says this, either — quite the contrary, we’re still seeing the continued, runaway success of GTA Online today, a decade after launch. So there’s certainly precedent for puffing one’s chest. But still … what a thing to claim.

This statement marks the second time this year that Rockstar has confirmed active development on its follow-up to the staggeringly popular Grand Theft Auto V. There are still no official details on GTA 6 just yet. However, a report did go around late last month regarding improved working conditions on the project and that the game would feature a Latin woman in the lead role.

Take-Two’s latest earnings report indicates that GTA V has sold almost 170 million units worldwide. That’s another five million sales since its last earnings report in May. Additionally, Take-Two says that its GTA+ subscription service has “seen consistent growth since launch.” It also confirmed that players on PS5 and Xbox Series X spend more than those on older hardware.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

  • Creative benchmarks in squeezing money from gamers through shark cards and other insidious means via GTA Online, that is. That GTA+ subscription service, for example, a very creative way and novel way to adapt to the shifting trends of hunting for whales.

    Reply

  • It’s true, even if they’ve forgotten a lot of the trends and benchmarks that made them.

    I’m still interested to see what they manage to achieve in the open world genre but I can’t say I’m super excited for the next online component.

    Reply

  • Ever since we moved to 3 dimensional worlds the GTA games have been the industry leaders in shamelessly copying things we saw done much better in movies. But it’s about to get even better. The new game is going to turn the entire entertainment industry on its head by being transcendentally incredible at absolutely everything.

    Your love of every movie, every book, every interpretive dance you’ve every experienced will be retrospectively destroyed when you experience GTAVI. The collected works of the entire renaissance is going to look like a leaky shopping bag full of diarrhea by comparison. GTAVI is going to be so good you’ll immediately set your local library on fire because you can no longer stand the existence of so much inferior ‘art’ existing in the same world. You’re going to be so amazed by the opening cinematic that you’ll laugh, cry and cum simultaneously and then shit yourself in pure joy. You should buy 300 copies today.

    – Strauss Zelnick, completely unbiased observer.

    Reply
