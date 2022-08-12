The Boys Season 4: Who Is Coming Back And How Long Do We Have To Wait?

You may still be recovering from The Boys’ third season, but the good news is that season 4 is happening, so let’s see what tea (or Compound V) we can spill about the upcoming episodes.

The Boys season 3 finale: Where did we leave all the major players?

Before we jump into season 4 news, where did we leave everyone at the end of season 3?

In the season finale, we saw everyone go after Homelander and Soldier Boy. But after Homelander dragged his son Ryan into the middle of things, the gang scrapped their plan and moved to stop Soldier Boy before he could hurt Ryan with his nuclear powers. Working together they managed to put Soldier Boy back in cryo-sleep.

The aftermath left Homelander alive (because there would be no show without him) with Ryan in his care. In one last shocking move, we saw Homelander introduce Ryan to his fans, only to react to a protestor by lasering their head off in front of everyone. And the crowd loved it. Sigh.

After faking her death in the fight with Soldier Boy, Queen Maeve went off-grid with her girlfriend, presumably forever. Annie leaves the Seven and her Starlight persona behind to join the Boys and Neuman is announced as running mate for Dakota Bob.

Butcher’s dabbling with temporary Compound V also catches up with him as doctors tell him only has just over a year to live. Hopefully, there’s enough time for a few more seasons in there.

The Boys season 4: What do we know?

We know there will be time for at least one more season, with Prime Video confirming that The Boys has been renewed for season 4.

As for where things could go next, executive producer Eric Kripke gave IGN some clues. The showrunner said that Butcher and Homelander’s battle for Ryan will be key in the new season:

“If allowed to raise Ryan, [Homelander] will raise Ryan to be a second Homelander, which will have apocalyptic stakes. If he stays in that environment, he’s on his way to becoming another Homelander. And so I think it’s a hint at what one of the major conflicts in season four will be, which is Butcher and Homelander having this battle over Ryan.”

As for Butcher’s compound V problem, Kripke said he will have to “prioritise”:

“He’s going to have to prioritise. He’s going to have to decide which of those goals are the most important to him and go after them, whether or not it’s what the CIA wants him to do or the other Boys want him to do. He has to focus on what’s important before he dies.”

Who will be in the cast?

With the season 3 finale out of the way, we can assume which characters may be returning for another round based on their survival.

Jack Quaid (Hughie), Laz Alonso (MM), Karl Urban (Butcher), Tomer Capone (Frenchie), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Antony Starr (Homelander), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Claudia Doumit (Neuman), Cameron Crovetti (Ryan) and Colby Minifie (Ashley) all lived to fight another day after the events of season 3, so we can presumably see them returning for round 4.

Soldier Boy’s (Jensen Ackles) fate at the end of the season left him very unlikely to return. Similarly, it’s unclear whether Dominique McElligott will return as Maeve now that she’s escaped Vought’s clutches.

Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) also met his end in season 3, but Kripke told EW that Mitchell will apparently return in season 4 as a new character.

Of course, if season 3’s surprise Charlize Theron cameo was anything to go by, the door is open for even more famous faces to appear in season 4. Here’s who the cast thinks should join them in the show:

When will season 4 be released?

Amazon only renewed The Boys for season 4 in June 2022, so it’s still early days.

The most recent update is that the cast appear to be gearing up for filming, with Antony Starr posting a photo with Chace Crawford in Toronto, where shooting has traditionally taken place for The Boys.

Back in Toronto with the deep @chacecrawford pic.twitter.com/1zr67uhSRj — Antony Starr (@antonystarr) August 9, 2022

Going off previous production cycles, The Boys wrapped filming on season 3 in September 2021 and the first episode then debuted in June.

That means, when season 4 eventually finishes shooting, we can expect the episodes to stream around nine months later. Optimistically, maybe let’s say late 2023.

Basically, settle in for a long wait. In the meantime, you can watch these TV shows that are similar to The Boys or rewatch seasons 1-3 over on Prime Video.