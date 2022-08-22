Ubisoft+ Could Be Arriving On Xbox Platforms Very Soon, If New Datamine Anything To Go By

Is Xbox preparing to launch Ubisoft+ on its platform?

Twitter user @ALumia_Italia, a user who has made a habit of scraping Xbox’s backend for unrevealed information, has found a Ubisoft+ logo among various other assets. Lumia’s post was initially spotted by VGC.

Xbox originally announced that Ubisoft+ would be coming to its platform in January, but a release date has not yet been confirmed.

Ubisoft+ is Ubi’s PC-only gaming subscription service. Its library currently boasts around 100 games, and Ubi sends its latest titles there, day and date. In addition, games receiving new DLC content are also updated day and date for subscribers. A higher-priced tier allows Ubisoft+ subscribers access to cloud gaming via the Google Stadia platform.

Though Ubisoft+ is not available on console, a wide selection of Ubisoft games is currently available on the revised PlayStation Plus platform. Xbox has not clarified if it intends to bundle Ubisoft+ access into its Game Pass Ultimate sub to sit alongside EA Play.

EA Play also features a PC-only subscription tier called EA Play Pro, which is not part of its Game Pass deal.

PlayStation Plus does not currently include access to EA Play. However, EA Play is accessible on the PlayStation platform via a separate monthly subscription.

I know. It’s a tangled mess of subscriptions and platforms flying back and forth. The short version is this: if Xbox can bundle Ubisoft+ into its Game Pass Ultimate sub, it will mean a fresh firehose of content dropping on a platform already stuffed with games. Should Xbox make such a move, the question would become about how PlayStation might respond. As things stand, it seems like PlayStation has some third-party courting of its own to do.

It could be that Xbox plans to announce Ubisoft+ access as a part of its Gamescom program this week. We will see what the next few days bring. To pass the time, we’re starting a spreadsheet to figure out exactly how many subscription services are currently vying for our cash.

How do you think Xbox will roll Ubisoft+ into its ecosystem? Will it be part of Game Pass or a new, standalone subscription accessible via Xbox? Theorise wildly in the comments below.

