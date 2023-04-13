Ubisoft+ Is Out On Xbox In Australia. Here’s How Much You’ll Pay

Ubisoft+, Ubi’s in-house video game subscription service, has finally made the leap from the PC to Xbox platforms overnight. Better yet, Ubisoft+ has arrived on Xbox in Australia, (which was not necessarily a given), and that means we’ve also got local pricing.

What do you get out of a Ubisoft+ sub, you ask? You get a 60-strong list of currently available Ubisoft games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6 and Immortals: Fenyx Rising, as well as access to all the content contained in any Deluxe, Gold, or Ultimate editions they shipped with. Expansions, season passes and other interstitial DLC are also included in the price of your monthly sub. Further, like Xbox Game Pass, new release Ubisoft games will arrive on the Ubisoft+ platform on release day, so you can jump right in. You also get 10% off any virtual currency you buy in Ubisoft games (in case you’re one of those people that pays for Assassin’s Creed cheats), and there are unique rewards to unlock every month.

How much is Ubisoft+ for Xbox in Australia?

What will all this run you in Australian dollarydoos? Getting on Ubisoft+ in Australia will set you back $23.95 per month. What you should know is that, unlike EA Play, which is bundled into the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, Ubisoft+ is its own separate sub. You don’t need Game Pass to subscribe to it, and it won’t be part of your existing Ultimate sub (if you have one). You’ll be paying for Ubisoft+ on top of your existing Game Pass sub.

If you already have a Ubisoft+ subscription on PC, you can link your Ubisoft Connect account to your Xbox account, and it should transfer over.

If you’re interested in signing up, you can head to the Xbox AU website and check it out here.

So there you go! Short and sweet. Would you sign up for Ubisoft+? How do you feel about the price point? Let us know in the comments.