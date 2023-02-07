Kinda Looks Like Ubisoft+ Is Gearing Up To Launch On Xbox

Ubisoft+, a subscription service featuring a library of games from the world’s Frenchest publisher, looks poised to launch on Xbox alongside Game Pass.
The last we heard about the potential partnership between Ubisoft+ and Xbox was in August last year when unreleased logos and other assets were found in the Xbox OS’ backend. The Ubisoft+ service, originally called Uplay+ prior to a rebrand, was similar in construction to the EA Play subscription platform in use by competitor Electronic Arts — a huge library of games and DLC from the publisher for the price of a monthly sub. It originally started life on PC, before migrating to cloud gaming platforms like Stadia and Amazon’s Luna. In the wake of Stadia’s shutdown, Ubi has made moves to bring Ubisoft+ to other platforms. It started with PlayStation Plus last year, expressing a desire to have as many as 50 titles on the platform by the end of 2022. If it didn’t get there, it will have gotten bloody close.
This sets the stage for the inevitable move to Xbox.
Originally spotted by TrueAchievements, there is a growing number of games in the Xbox backend that have been marked with a “Ubisoft+” tag. Over the last month, the list of titles that TrueAchievements has been tracking with the tag has grown to a whopping 63 games, and over a hundred DLC packs. The full list as it currently stands looks like this:
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Battleship
- Boggle
- Child of Light
- Family Feud
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry 6
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- Fighter Within
- For Honor
- Grow Up
- Hungry Shark World
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- Jeopardy!
- Monopoly Madness
- Monopoly Plus
- OddBallers
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
- Rabbids: Party of Legends
- Rayman Legends
- Riders Republic
- RISK
- Risk: Urban Assault
- Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game – Complete Edition
- Scrabble
- Shape Up
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Steep
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Trivial Pursuit Live!
- Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
- Uno
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Watch_Dogs
- Watch_Dogs 2
- Wheel of Fortune
- Zombi
Ubisoft+ is available in Australia, with subs starting at $19.95 per month. When the service will arrive on Xbox is anyone’s guess. Any potential incorporation into the existing Game Pass Ultimate sub, similar to EA Play, should also be considered purely speculative at this time.
[Thanks, TrueAchivements.]
Log in to comment on this story!Log in