Kinda Looks Like Ubisoft+ Is Gearing Up To Launch On Xbox

Ubisoft+, a subscription service featuring a library of games from the world’s Frenchest publisher, looks poised to launch on Xbox alongside Game Pass.

The last we heard about the potential partnership between Ubisoft+ and Xbox was in August last year when unreleased logos and other assets were found in the Xbox OS’ backend. The Ubisoft+ service, originally called Uplay+ prior to a rebrand, was similar in construction to the EA Play subscription platform in use by competitor Electronic Arts — a huge library of games and DLC from the publisher for the price of a monthly sub. It originally started life on PC, before migrating to cloud gaming platforms like Stadia and Amazon’s Luna. In the wake of Stadia’s shutdown, Ubi has made moves to bring Ubisoft+ to other platforms. It started with PlayStation Plus last year, expressing a desire to have as many as 50 titles on the platform by the end of 2022. If it didn’t get there, it will have gotten bloody close.

This sets the stage for the inevitable move to Xbox.

Originally spotted by TrueAchievements, there is a growing number of games in the Xbox backend that have been marked with a “Ubisoft+” tag. Over the last month, the list of titles that TrueAchievements has been tracking with the tag has grown to a whopping 63 games, and over a hundred DLC packs. The full list as it currently stands looks like this:

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Battleship

Boggle

Child of Light

Family Feud

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 6

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry Primal

Fighter Within

For Honor

Grow Up

Hungry Shark World

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Jeopardy!

Monopoly Madness

Monopoly Plus

OddBallers

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show

Rabbids: Party of Legends

Rayman Legends

Riders Republic

RISK

Risk: Urban Assault

Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game – Complete Edition

Scrabble

Shape Up

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Steep

The Crew

The Crew 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Trivial Pursuit Live!

Trivial Pursuit Live! 2

Uno

Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch_Dogs

Watch_Dogs 2

Wheel of Fortune

Zombi

Ubisoft+ is available in Australia, with subs starting at $19.95 per month. When the service will arrive on Xbox is anyone’s guess. Any potential incorporation into the existing Game Pass Ultimate sub, similar to EA Play, should also be considered purely speculative at this time.

[Thanks, TrueAchivements.]