You Can Once Again Preorder The Xbox Mini Fridge At JB Hi-Fi

Published 12 mins ago: August 16, 2022 at 5:00 pm -
Update 16/8/22 5:00pm: It’s back! Orders shipping in September, one per customer.

Preorders for the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge have opened back up at JB Hi-Fi.

The unit, which became something of a meme on social media last year, is set to launch in Australia on 31 August. The fridge unit is obviously larger than the real Xbox Series X and will hold up to 12 cans of your bev of choice. There are two little shelves inside and the interior is the classic, lurid Xbox green.

The fridge itself is a Thermoelectric Cooler made by Ukonic.

The Xbox Series X mini fridge also went up at EB Games, but preorders have already sold out. For now, JB’s stock remains. This could well be the last and only chance to secure one before they’re gone so move now if you want one. It is entirely likely that this will become something of a collector’s item in future, or at least an item of extreme gaming kitsch.

You can head over to the JB Hi-Fi preorder page right here. It’ll set you back $220 plus delivery.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

