A Buncha Square Enix JRPG Classics Are Headed To Switch

Nintendo’s big dump of a Direct presentation has come to a close, delivering copious news for games like Fire Emblem Engage and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Though the biggest announcement was the BotW sequel The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — which got an official name and definitive release date in a new trailer — the House of Mario tucked away a few treats for fans of classic Square Enix franchises in there, too.

Arguably the most compelling of the bunch — and the one folks will find the most recognisable — is Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. A remake of the PSP classic announced during Final Fantasy VII’s 25th anniversary in June, Crisis Core was a prequel to 1997’s genre-redefining JRPG and this remaster will boast the usual enhanced HD visuals, a more approachable combat system, and new soundtrack arrangements. New today is the reveal that it’ll launch on December 13 for Switch (and all the other consoles).

Read More: Everything We Saw During The Nintendo Direct Blowout

Square Enix also took the opportunity to show off the remakes of its classic Front Mission mech strategy games, which first made waves all the way back on the Super Famicom (the SNES here in the U.S.). Both Front Mission 1st and Front Mission 2 — which is officially coming West for the first time ever — are full 3D remakes with a range of new gameplay features, due in November and “2023,” respectively. Square Enix also announced a remake of PlayStation’s 1999 Front Mission 3, so Wanzer pilots will be eatin’ good into the indefinite future.

Also tucked away in the Direct livestream was news that the Theatrhythm Final Fantasy series, a Guitar Hero-like rhythm game featuring a cornucopia of various Final Fantasy characters and tunes, will get a new sequel. Dubbed Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, this new entry includes 385 songs from across the franchise’s history for you to battle through, including bangers from Final Fantasy XV and Type-0. You can get your hands on it on February 16, 2023, which ain’t that far off when you remember we’re in September.

Read More: New Fire Emblem Hero Looks Like A VTuber, And There’s A Reason

Outside of the classic stuff, Square Enix’s showing was rounded out by news on Octopath Traveller 2 (February 24, 2023) and the even more bizarrely titled Various Daylife (out today!). For more on everything Nintendo revealed during today’s Direct, check out our round-up story.