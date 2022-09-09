Assassin’s Creed Games Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

In need of hundreds of hours of open world RPG adventuring? You’re in luck. A new Assassin’s Creed blowout sale means Valhalla and other titles are currently super cheap. And don’t worry, some of the older ones are massively discounted as well.

The sale has launched ahead of the September 10 Ubisoft Forward showcase where the French publisher is set to reveal the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. That reportedly includes new details about Assassin’s Creed Infinity and three upcoming games, including Mirage, Project Red, and Project Neo/Hexe. In the meantime, Ubisoft is slashing the price on a bunch of the existing games on Xbox and PlayStation through September 15 (sorry PC and Switch players).

Here are the games that are discounted and their new price:

Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered – $US10 ($14) (normally $US40 ($56))

Assassin’s Creed Unity – $US9 ($12) (normally $US30 ($42))

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate – $US22.50 ($31) (normally $US90 ($125))

Assassin’s Creed Rogue – Remastered $US9 ($12) (normally $US30 ($42))

Assassin’s Creed Origins – $US9 ($12) (normally $US60 ($83))

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $US12 ($17) (normally $US60 ($83))

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $US20 ($28) (normally $US60 ($83))

For those keeping track at home, that’s every major Assassin’s Creed of the last decade for under $US100 ($139). If you prefer sprawling maps and looting corpses for crafting resources, the three latest games in the series have you covered. But if you want to go back to the more traditional stealth experience, Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered is a perfect one to return to. And if you skipped Unity altogether because it was still broken when Ubisoft rushed it out the door in 2014, it’s worth giving a second look, especially with the new framerates on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

Unfortunately, The Ezio Collection, which includes Assassin’s Creed II, Brotherhood, and Revelations, is not a part of the current sale. Neither are the smaller episodic spin-offs like Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, Russia, and India. But you can grab the season passes for Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla for over half off. I stopped keeping track of everything they included long ago, but if you are in desperate need of 500 hours of open-world stabbing, there you go.

Ubisoft’s September 10 Forward event will be its first showcase in over a year. During that time it’s been plagued by attrition, production delays, and worker complaints. The AC Sisterhood blog recently interviewed current employees about the company’s ongoing response to a reckoning with misconduct allegations that began in 2020. A group identifying itself as ABetterUbisoft has called on CEO Yves Guillemot and the rest of management to give workers a seat at the table in misconduct investigations and to address other issues like work-from-home flexibility and pay raises during a period of unprecedented inflation. Ubisoft has so far rejected the demands.