Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Is Actually Ending, And The DLC Will Be Free

It felt like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla might never end. Long after the seas had swallowed the continents and the stars had gone out, Eivor would still be finding new settlements to pillage and new cosmetics to play around with. But today Ubisoft announced the almost unthinkable: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has an end and it will be coming in the next free DLC.

Called The Last Chapter, the update expected later this year will see Eivor tie up all of her lose ends and meet some new historical figures along the way. Ubisoft didn’t go into much more detail, but it sounds like it will be a victory lap of sorts, and probably a little more lowkey than some of Viking’s previous DLC adventures.

Eivor's journey will find its conclusion with the free quest arc "The Last Chapter", available in the coming months in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/ukU0ZPoGU9 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 10, 2022

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla came out way back in the fall of 2020 alongside the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The third game in the series’ open world RPG era, it took players to England in the ninth century through the eyes of Eivor, a Viking leading her people in a strange new land after fleeing trauma and tragedy back home. It’s the best Assassin’s Creed game in several years, borrowing bits of The Witcher 3 and marrying them with stealthy stabbing in the shadows. The open world itself is richly layered and one of my favourites.

But Ubisoft wasn’t content to just leave things there. Instead, as has been the case with all of its recent games, Valhalla got the full live service post-launch treatment. This encompassed mini-DLC packs full of new items and cross-over cosmetics, paid DLC story expansions that took players to Ireland and France, and even an entirely new mode inspired by roguelikes. Dawn of Ragnarok, one of the more ambitious DLCs, even doubled down on the game’s high fantasy side.

But now the years of new seasonal content are winding down. And I, for one, am relieved. Games that keep expanding like Valhalla has always make me feel overwhelmed. Usually, I just end up waiting until all of the post-launch content has dripped out before going back. It looks like this winter I’ll finally get my chance to return to the super deluxe complete version of Valhalla and finish polishing off every last icon on its gigantic map.