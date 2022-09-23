Fanboy Ed Sheeran Is Dropping A Pokémon Song

Ed Sheeran is back in the Pokémon world, following in the footsteps of other big artists in making his very own Pokémon-adjacent track.

Remember back in 2021 when the likes of Katy Perry, J Balvin and Post Malone all came together for Pokémon 25: The Album? And Katy Perry and Post Malone each had their own music videos for their Pokémon tracks, with Katy Perry’s easily being the better one?

Well, it doesn’t look like Pokémon‘s foray into the pop world is stopping anytime soon, as Ed Sheeran has announced over on his Instagram that he’ll be dropping a new track next week called ‘Celestial’.

The caption reads as follows:

“I started off with Pokémon cards when the craze hit primary school when I was about 7, then the tv show was on tv so I used to try and record it over the same VHS every week.” “After this, me and my brother shared a game boy and Pokémon blue. I got a game boy colour with Pokémon yellow for my 8th birthday, obsessed was an understatement.” “Flash forward to me at 31 I still have the same game boy colour and still I play Pokémon silver on long-haul flights. I really really love it. It gave me a proper escape as a kid into a fantasy world that seemed to go on and on, and in adult life, it’s nostalgia that makes me feel like a kid again.” “I met the people from Pokémon when I was travelling in Japan, and we joked about me writing a song for them. But now here we are.” “Celestial comes out next Thursday, and the video is insanely amazing, animated by the incredible people at Pokémon. I love it, you’re gonna love it. And we all gotta catch ‘em all.”

The picture shown above is from the single’s cover, and shows Sheeran with what looks like a monobrow-having Pikachu. Honestly? I think it’s really cute.

It’s unclear as to whether or not the song itself is going to be Pokémon themed, as the songs on the Pokémon 25 album weren’t directly related to Pokémon.

However, it does look like we’ll be getting a music video for ‘Celestial’ that is directly animated by folks from The Pokémon Company, so that’ll be cool to see!

This is, of course, not Ed Sheeran’s first foray directly into the Pokémon world. While he has been a lifelong Pokémon fan, he did also have that very weird exclusive Pokémon Go ‘concert‘. That was funny as hell.