Journey To Miyazaki’s Fantastic Worlds At Ghibli Park

Japan’s much-anticipated Studio Ghibli-themed attraction features a variety of sights and activities inspired by the worlds of Hayao Miyazaki’s legacy of films. Situated in a nature preserve, purposefully not disturbing the wilderness of the forest surrounding it, the park is more of an immersion into the atmosphere and locations of movies such as My Neighbour Totoro, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Kiki’s Delivery Service, among others.

Here’s the official first look at the areas that will be available to roam through during the first phase of its opening on November 1.

Among the walk-through environments you’ll be able to find iconic features like a fuzzy Catbus, to sit and pose in with the littles and not-so-littles. I know I’d squeeze into that bus.

There’s also this incredible Spirted Away room in what looks to be a recreation of the bath house.

And of course there’s a photo-op with No Face too!

Here’s a sneak peek at merch that we’re probably going to have to get a checked bag to bring back with us, but it looks so worth it.

The theme park is located within Aichi Expo Memorial Park near Nagoya, about 322 km from Tokyo. Tickets for the opening, which were offered in a lottery, are selling out quick for folks in Japan. If you’re planning on visiting, borders are set to open soon, but select bookings through travel planners are available if approved by the Japanese tourism board. We’re ok waiting until the Howl’s Moving Castle section opens as part of future phases.

Are you going to try to get out to Ghibli Park in Japan? For more information, visit the official site.