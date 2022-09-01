Looking To Play Some Tabletop Games? Here Are A Bunch Of Aussie Events Happening

Have you been looking for a group of people to play tabletop games with, but finding no luck with the people you know? Then have we got the events for you.

I’ll be honest, finding tabletop game groups is hard if you haven’t already got a group of mates that are all in. There’s absolutely no shame in that either! Making friends as an adult is actually really fucking hard, and is even harder if you’re not in the right headspace to do so. However, I’ve found from talking to others that one great way to play these games and make new mates is through events like the ones listed below.

Every second Thursday of September each year is R U OK? Day. As a person who has struggled with mental health problems myself, I’ve always felt like R U OK? Day events have been… Pretty stinky. Empty corporate events that are run by people that don’t actually really give a shit always rubbed me the wrong way. I’ve always believed that it’s more than just asking if someone’s okay but going further if their response is ‘no’, which is why I like these events.

R U OK 2 Play is a community-driven set of events happening around Australia that aims to round up gamers for a fun night of tabletop gaming. It’s a great set of events for people wanting to find others to play tabletop games with, and potentially make some friends in the process. I think it’s a super-cool initiative that goes beyond the baseline R U OK? name, so I thought I’d loop you guys in!

The events kick off tomorrow around Australia and will continue chugging along until September 11th. Have a look below to see which one might be closest to you!

R U OK 2 Play Tabletop Events

