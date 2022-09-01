See Games Differently

Looking To Play Some Tabletop Games? Here Are A Bunch Of Aussie Events Happening

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: September 1, 2022 at 2:27 pm -
Filed to:board games
eventsr u oktabletop eventstabletop games
Image: R U OK

Have you been looking for a group of people to play tabletop games with, but finding no luck with the people you know? Then have we got the events for you.

I’ll be honest, finding tabletop game groups is hard if you haven’t already got a group of mates that are all in. There’s absolutely no shame in that either! Making friends as an adult is actually really fucking hard, and is even harder if you’re not in the right headspace to do so. However, I’ve found from talking to others that one great way to play these games and make new mates is through events like the ones listed below.

Every second Thursday of September each year is R U OK? Day. As a person who has struggled with mental health problems myself, I’ve always felt like R U OK? Day events have been… Pretty stinky. Empty corporate events that are run by people that don’t actually really give a shit always rubbed me the wrong way. I’ve always believed that it’s more than just asking if someone’s okay but going further if their response is ‘no’, which is why I like these events.

R U OK 2 Play is a community-driven set of events happening around Australia that aims to round up gamers for a fun night of tabletop gaming. It’s a great set of events for people wanting to find others to play tabletop games with, and potentially make some friends in the process. I think it’s a super-cool initiative that goes beyond the baseline R U OK? name, so I thought I’d loop you guys in!

The events kick off tomorrow around Australia and will continue chugging along until September 11th. Have a look below to see which one might be closest to you!

R U OK 2 Play Tabletop Events

Friday, September 2nd

Saturday, September 3rd

Sunday, September 4th

Wednesday, September 7th

Thursday, September 8th

Friday, September 9th

Saturday, September 10th

Sunday, September 11th

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Comments

  • I moved to Melbourne during the pandemic and it’s been hard to meet poeple. Finding a a tonne of events starting tomorrow right near me is awesome.

    • You should head along, poke! Let us know how you get on, I’m sure you’ll have great time.

      Cool to see an event happening right next to my own hometown in Tweed Heads. Stuff like this never happened there when I was growing up. Genuinely love to see it.

