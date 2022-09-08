Potionomics, With Its Deckbuilding, Bartering And Potion Crafting, Lands Next Month

Rune Factory 5 publisher XSEEDGames has revealed when we can expect to play its potion brewing business management simulator Potionomics and honestly, just take my eye of newt already.

Potionomics is a card deckbuilding management simulator where you play as Sylvia, the new young owner of a family-owned potion brewing business.

Developed by indie studio Voracious Games, the game combines a deckbuilding card system with traditional life sim and visual novel mechanics. You use the deck of cards to barter with customers, increasing your influence and price. But you’ll also search for raw ingredients, upgrade them and use them to craft various potions to meet clients’ needs.

You’ll also appear to be able to romance certain characters. In the trailer we see Sylvia falling under the spell of another witch. Be gay! Sell potions! Make a witchy brew! The world is your cauldron.

Speaking to ShackNews at E3 this year, Voracious Games co-founder Aryo Jati Darmawan said the team was heavily inspired by the Wreckateer on the Xbox 360 and the whimsical aesthetics of Little Witch Academia.

“I played Wreckateer many many years ago and was just super in love with the idea of running a shop. Actually [it was] more about the haggling perspective of it. “I felt that was such an interesting way of having conflict without it necessarily being combat focused, even if there is combat in that game. “I wanted to explore that further… [Little Witch Academia] really inspired a lot of the initial way we describe the magical world in Potionomics. But over the [past] six years of development we sort of moulded that into our own flavour of it.”

Potionomics will release on Steam on October 17th. The studio has yet to confirm whether the game will make its spellbinding way to consoles.