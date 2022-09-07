PowerWash Simulator Hits 3 Million Players, Wants To Know What You’d Like To Clean Next

Proving the power of the subscription gaming model, grime scrubbing job sim Power Washing Simulator has hit a whopping 3 million players since dropping on Xbox Game Pass and PC. To celebrate the milestone, developer FuturLab is asking players for guidance on what they’d like to clean next.

Over 3 million people have played PowerWash Simulator. Thank you! 💦 pic.twitter.com/Q5nbZPPA0G — PowerWash Simulator (@PowerWashSim) September 6, 2022

3 million players is quite a milestone for a job simulator about slowly spraying down houses and yards with a high-pressure hose. PowerWash Simulator‘s appeal comes from the meditative quality of its gameplay — the slow, methodical cleaning of incredibly filthy environments and enjoying the time-lapse footage of your work at the end. It is, in many ways, the perfect job simulator: tough and finicky work you might put off in real life that, in a digital setting, soothes the mind and balms the soul.

However, if, like many players, you’ve jet-blasted your way to the end of PowerWash Simulator‘s campaign and are desperate for more grime, help is on the way. FuturLab has turned to the community for future content ideas, something it’s done plenty of times before. Previous jobs like Mini Golf Course, Steam Locomotive and Gnome Fountain jobs all came from community pitches. If you’d like to throw your idea into the ring, you can do so via FuturLab’s community Discord. FuturLabs will create a shortlist of the best ideas based on promise, development viability, and likely popularity. The community will then get to vote on its favourites in a tournament-style bracket. The winning ideas will then go on the implementation list.

Don’t expect any accepted ideas to be implemented quickly, though. As FuturLab notes, its staff comprise a small team, meaning any new content takes quite a while to create. They’ll get there, the best ideas will find their way into the game, but it might take a minute.