Smurfs Kart Trailer Shows That The Little Blue Freaks Actually Can Drive

From the wired folks that brought you Garfield Kart: Furious Racing comes another licensed Mario Kart clone in the form of Smurfs Kart.

You read that right, my friend. Publisher Microids and Smurfs world license holder IMPS have released the very first trailer of their ‘highly-anticipated’ kart-racing game Smurfs Kart. You can check out the trailer below.

The trailer takes viewers to Smurfs Racing School, which unfortunately will not grant you a Smurf Driver’s License upon completion. However, it will provide you with the knowledge you need to excel in any game of Mario Kart. And probably Smurfs Kart too.

Here are the lessons included in the Smurfs Racing School from Microids’ press release:

Lesson #1: A good start is the best way to get ahead in the race! Hit the gas at the right time to get an advantageous speed boost. Lesson #2: Drifting allows you to race through the trickiest turns, and even gives you a speed boost! Lesson #3: Know the tracks and you will be unbeatable! Use the ramps, discover all the shortcuts, and drive on the boost areas to take the lead on your opponents. Lesson #4: Make the best use of the items you collect along the way! Acorns are Smurf-busting missiles, Sarsaparilla gives you a speed boost, and protective bubbles make you temporarily invulnerable. Best of all, each Smurf has their own special item to get rid of opponents in a unique way!

There will also be a Turbo Edition of Smurfs Kart, if the concept of a Smurfs Kart game wasn’t already turbo enough for you. The Turbo Edition of the game will include the game, 2 sets of Smurfs stickers, and a Papa Smurf iron-on patch. Honestly, the Papa Smurf patch is kinda fire.

I understand the desire of using an existing license as much as possible to truly milk a franchise like a sad, sad cow, but I have to ask: who is this game for? I may be wrong on this, but I’m of the belief that kids these days aren’t into Smurf content. Could be wrong on this one though.

Anywho, if you’re absolutely frothing at the mouth for the Blue Man Group to take part in vehicular manslaughter, Smurfs Kart will be released on Nintendo Switch on November 15th, 2022.