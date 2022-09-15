Stranger Things’ David Harbour To Take The Wheel In Sony’s Gran Turismo Movie

Stranger Things star David Harbour has joined Sony Pictures upcoming Gran Turismo film

The film was announced earlier this year, and given a release date of August 11, 2023. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Harbour becomes the first officially confirmed cast member and is the second major name attached to the project after District 9 and Elysium director Neill Blomkamp, and screenwriters Jason Hall (American Sniper) and Zach Baylin (King Richard). The movie is the latest in a push from Sony Pictures to get its most recognisable PlayStation properties on the big screen.

Little is known about the plot of the movie beyond a brief synopsis, which describes the film as the true story of a teenage Gran Turismo player that won a string of Nissan esports competitions before going on to become a professional race driver. For those in the sim racing community online, this kind of story will be quite familiar. The sim racer to IRL race driver pipeline is a well-trodden path at this point. Even well-established race drivers find their way back to the sims in their downtime. Ask the people who found themselves up against the actual, real Max Verstappen in iRacing during the pandemic. A terrifying prospect.

All THR was able to share about Harbour’s role was that he will be the grizzled old mentor that teaches the young upstart to drive.

With a release date now less than a year away, the production will need to hit the gas if it wants to make it into cinemas by the deadline.

The Gran Turismo movie marks the next step in Sony’s plans to turn its most beloved video game properties into films and television shows. Uncharted earned over $US400 million worldwide on release earlier this year, which seems to have only poured fuel on Sony’s fire. A TV version of The Last of Us has wrapped production at HBO, along with a Twisted Metal series being developed for Peacock. Both Ghost of Tsushima and Days Gone are getting movie adaptations too.