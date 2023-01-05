‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Here’s Your First Look At PlayStation’s Gran Turismo Movie

David Smith

David Smith

January 5, 2023
Image: Sony Pictures

During the Sony product showcase at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan took the stage to walk attendees through a few of the company’s short-term plans. Among the bulletpoints was a brief look at the upcoming Gran Turismo movie adaptation.

The trailer features PlayStation-branded cars, the familiar race start countdown sound from the games, and a short welcome note from star Archie Madekwe, who plays real-world race driver Jann Mardenborough. The film is based on Mardenborough’s story, originally a contestant on the TV show GT Academy that aimed to turn great Gran Turismo players into real motorsport drivers for Nissan. Mardenborough beat out a field of 90,000 entrants to win the competition, securing a Nissan seat at the Dubai 24-Hour in 2011, where he came third in his class. His racing career would take off from there.

gran turismo movie
Image: Sony

Sony is making a habit of showing off its upcoming film adaptations at CES. Last year, it famously debuted footage from the Uncharted film, complete with an awkward appearance from star Tom Holland.

Gran Turismo also stars Stranger Things alum David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Djimon Honsou and Geri Halliwell. It it slated for release on August 11, 2023.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

