That Rumoured Zelda Direct May Have Been Delayed Due To The Queen’s Death

David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: September 9, 2022 at 10:25 am -
Filed to:Nintendo
the legend of zeldathe legend of zelda the wind wakerthe legend of zelda the wind waker hdthe legend of zelda twilight princesstwilight princesswind wakerzelda
Image: Nintendo, Nathan Gordon

Rumour has it that a ‘blowout’ Zelda-centric Nintendo Direct scheduled for later this month was quickly cancelled after news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II began to spread.

Yes, we’re reporting on a rumour about a rumour. It’s Friday and I’m on my own today. Let me have this.

News of a possible Nintendo Direct surfaced last week in a conversation between Game Mess’ Jeff Grubb and GamesBeat’s Mike Minotti. Grubb’s understanding was that a ‘Zelda blowout’ was on the way, with ports of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD coming to the Switch.

However, with the death of a monarch and all the pomp and circumstance surrounding it now devouring the news cycle, Nintendo has decided to punt the Direct to a later date. That’s the claim from industry insider Quarterdann, anyway, whose comments Grubb later shared on Twitter.

It’s worth noting that, for its part, Nintendo has not announced a Direct of any kind just yet. All off what Grubb, Minotti, and Quarterdann are talking about, if true, is all happening behind the scenes. In a thread discussing the situation, Grubb said his sources had indicated that, due to timezone differences, Nintendo had not yet informed its third-party partners of a delay.

The comments section was quick to respond. Why would Nintendo want to shift the date? What does a Nintendo Direct have to do with the death of a British royal? The Tokyo Game Show will certainly be going ahead next week. Grubb’s response: Yeah, it’s a weird call, but have you met Nintendo?

Anyway, it’s all very strange and, if it’s happening at all, nothing is out in the open just yet.

Nintendo has delayed certain announcements and projects when significant global events have occurred in the past. Earlier this year, it made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp indefinitely following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The idea that it would move a Direct broadcast, even one about Zelda, to keep it out of the way of another major story, one that will dominate the news cycle for the next ten days at least, isn’t without precedent. But the time before the beginning of the all-important Q4 Christmas rush is dwindling.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

