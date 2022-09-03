The Most Anticipated Anime For The Spring 2022 Season

This October marks not only the warmth of the Australian Spring, but also the beginning of the Fall 2022 season of anime. With each season of anime comes a plethora of new series, ranging from absolutely brilliant to downright weird (thanks Japan) – and it can be hard to decide which shows to keep up with – there’s nothing more upsetting than seeing a trending anime meme on Twitter and having massive FOMO because you decided to pass on My Stepmom’s Daughter is my Ex.

So I’m here to be your anime guide for the next season and tell you about the top 10 series you must watch at all costs for Fall 2022 (or fall prey to animeme FOMO – yikes).

Chainsaw Man

I’m not kidding when I say Chainsaw Man is going to be one of the best anime of the year – if not THE best. The manga is well-written and has a huge following. When MAPPA announced they would be animating this masterpiece the internet went wild with excitement.

Chainsaw Man is an action and adventure series about Denji – a guy who is forced by the Yakuza into killing devils to pay off his massive debt. Without getting to enjoy his dream of a peaceful life, Denji is murdered by a devil working for the Yakuza, but his pet devil – Pochita – merges with his dead body and gives him devil powers (including a chainsaw for a face) which he uses to fight the bad guys.

If nothing else, watch it for Pochita, the cute chainsaw devil/dog thing.

Chainsaw Man starts airing in October 2022 and will be streaming on Crunchyroll.

Mob Psycho 100 III

If you haven’t seen the first two seasons of Mob Psycho 100 you have approximately 5 weeks to catch up before the third season of this masterpiece starts airing.

The Mob Psycho franchise is a supernatural comedy about Mob, an eighth-grader who has psychic powers that are strongly linked to his emotions. Throughout seasons 1 and 2, Mob and his con artist mentor – Reigen – have worked to exorcise evil spirits and explore urban legends that have plagued Seasoning City.

In this third and final season of Mob Psycho 100, the anime will pick up from where season 2 left off – with Mob growing a giant broccoli in the middle of the city. As far as we can tell from the trailer, this season will cover the final four arcs of the manga.

Mob Psycho 100 III will start airing in Japan on October 6th, 2022 and will be streaming on Crunchyroll shortly after.

The Eminence in Shadow

Okay, yes, this is an isekai anime, but hear me out.

Cid gets reincarnated in a fantasy world where he wants to become an all-powerful leader who rules from the shadows. To do this he starts a secret organisation (Shadow Garden) where he lies to his followers about a made-up cult that they must defeat. The caveat is that this evil cult is actually real and – unbeknownst to him and his followers – Cid is interfering in the plans of the evil Diabolos Cult.

Sure to be an action-packed and hilarious take on the overdone isekai genre, The Eminence in Shadow will be one to watch in the upcoming season.

The Eminence in Shadow starts airing in October 2022 and will be streaming on Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia – Season 6

Despite Season 5 of My Hero Academia being a chore to watch, Season 6 looks like it’s going to blow our minds.

With the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army joining forces to become the Paranormal Liberation Front, Deku and the others are unaware of the war that is about to begin around them.

If you love superheroes, make sure you’re fully up-to-date with My Hero Academia before October so you can get on the hype train!

My Hero Academia 6th Season starts airing in Japan on October 1st, 2022 and will be streaming on Crunchyroll shortly after.

Spy x Family Part 2

Part 1 of Spy x Family aired in April this year and I was glued to my TV screen every Saturday night filling my brain with the adventures of this cute family of weirdos.

The anime is following the manga very closely and Part 2 will be picking up from exactly where Part 1 left off – Anya getting a pet dog that can see into the future.

Spy x Family Part 2 starts airing in October 2022 and will be streaming on Crunchyroll.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

The final arc of one of the most popular series of all time is finally being animated, bringing the classic action series to a close after a 10-year hiatus.

This arc will cover the Quincy vs Shinigami and Soul Society war, which will see Ichigo becoming an even stronger and scarier force to be reckoned with.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War starts airing in October 2022 with the streaming service TBC (either Disney+ or Crunchyroll)

Reincarnated as a Sword

The most esoteric of the isekai series this season, Reincarnated as a Sword is a fantasy series that follows a protagonist from another world who has been reborn as a super OP weapon. Sounds interesting enough.

But let’s be honest. The main reason we’re all here is for Fran — the super cute cat girl with ears and a tail. Everyone loves a cute lady with a sword.

Reincarnated as a Sword starts airing in Japan on October 5th, 2022 and will be streaming on Crunchyroll shortly after.

Blue Lock

Soccer meets elimination game in this sports series about finding the next striker for Japan’s national soccer team. 300 wannabe soccer players are put into an isolated prison-like facility and are forced to battle it out to see who becomes number one.

Aside from the interesting plot, Blue Lock looks like it’s going to have a gorgeous art style and animation, which will catapult it into the anime spotlight this season.

Blue Lock starts airing in Japan on October 9th, 2022 and will be streaming on Crunchyroll shortly after.

Urusei Yatsura

A remake of the popular 80s anime, Urusei Yatsura has been picked up by David Production (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure) and has us all excited to fall in love with the charming alien-girl, Lum.

Urusei Yatsura is a romantic comedy anime about an unlucky teen named Ataru, who is selected to defeat Earth’s alien invaders in a game of tag. His opponent is Lum, who ends up wanting to marry him and decides to move in and ruin his life in the most wholesome of ways.

Urusei Yatsura starts airing in October 2022 and will be streaming on Crunchyroll.

Pop Team Epic – Season 2

If absurd comedy is your thing, then look no further than Pop Team Epic. The anime is based on the manga of the same name and features two high school girls voiced by old men who are so crude that I would be forced to move to a different country if my parents ever found out I watched it.

Season 2 is guaranteed to be more of the same violence, swearing and flipping the bird weaved between gag humour, parody and references to popular culture and history – and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Pop Team Epic starts airing in October 2022 with the streaming service TBC (though it will almost definitely be Crunchyroll).