The Way Of The Househusband Would Be A Perfect Video Game, Hear Me Out

During my lunch break, I decided to rewatch a few episodes of one of my favourite anime, The Way of the Househusband.

This is one of my favourites for many reasons. It’s goofy, it’s silly, and it’s also hilarious. I love Tatsu, and I love how much he cares for his career woman wife Miku. As somebody that’s always on the hunt for gamer content, it got me thinking: The Way of the Househusband could be a really great video game.

Sure, we’ve already got the Like A Dragon series. This is true, and you could draw many similarities between the two series. The lighter moments we see in Like A Dragon, where our protagonists can be seen driving slot cars and singing karaoke, are some of the best moments in the games.

When I picture what The Way of the Househusband would be like as a video game, the serious tone of Like A Dragon comes to mind. Considering a large part of the comedy of the anime series is the way that Tatsu approaches everyday tasks with the vigour of a yakuza boss, this seems like it would fit.

But on top of that, I think using mechanics from life simulators like Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation as well as mechanics from Cooking Mama, all tied in with the serious moments within the Like A Dragon series would end up making The Way of the Househusband as good of a video game as it is an anime.

This thought process, which was built with tireless work within my expanding mind palace, got me thinking back to you folks. Sure, I have an idea that could be worth millions, billions, and even trillions of dollars, but why don’t we all get creative?

Is there an anime or cartoon that you think, with the right ideas, could make for an absolutely perfect video game adaptation? I would love to know, I’m bearing my heart and soul out here.