FIFA 15 Has The Best Soundtrack, According To Streaming Numbers

EA Sports’ FIFA series has had a long history of making deals with record companies to put licensed soundtracks together.

I remember the days of my brother playing FIFA 09 all the time, a game that I honestly didn’t have much interest in despite playing soccer throughout my teenage years. While the game didn’t really do it for me, the soundtrack was filled to the brim with great tracks, ‘Untouched’ by The Veronicas being a particular favourite of mine.

I’m sure a good amount of us have a FIFA soundtrack that lives rent-free in our minds or even a song that we first heard on a FIFA soundtrack. That being said, one may wonder which FIFA soundtrack or song is considered the most popular among fans. Thanks to a new report, we now know.

LiveFootballTickets, a marketplace dedicated to sourcing tickets for football games, have conducted a study to determine which song featured in a FIFA soundtrack, and which overall FIFA soundtrack in particular, are the best ones. They’ve done so by analysing Spotify streams and YouTube views for 865 songs from every FIFA release between 1993 and 202 to create a ranking of the best songs and soundtracks.

The table below, provided by LiveFootballTickets, lists the top 10 songs featured in a FIFA game. You can check out the full list here.

Unsurprisingly, ‘Heat Waves’ by Glass Animals tops the list. I say ‘unsurprisingly’ as Dreamland was an incredibly popular album, and ‘Heat Waves’ specifically was the top single from the album. I mean, it was #1 of Triple J’s Hottest 100 in 2020 so… duh.

Sadly for me, The Veronicas’ ‘Untouche’ is absent from the top 10 tracks, being all the way down at number 35. It’s messed up but go off I guess.

The next table lists the top 5 FIFA soundtracks according to the accumulated streaming numbers of all the songs on said soundtracks.

FIFA 2015 comes in first, being the one with ‘The Nights’ by AVICII on it, as well as tracks by BROODS, Foster the People, Jungle, Kasabian, The Kooks, Vance Joy, and The Ting Tings, all of which were quite popular in the 2010s.

And FIFA 09 didn’t even make the top 5? Sorry, I keep coming back to this, but the FIFA 09 soundtrack haunts me. It was all I heard in my formative years. It rocked.