Viking Survival Sim Valheim Drops On PC Game Pass Later This Month

Viking survival sim Valheim, will make its way to PC Game Pass later this month. Yes, that much was announced during the Xbox Showcase back in June, but now we have a date.

Valheim was one of the great successes of the pandemic-era, a surprise hit that sailed up the Steam sales charts on release by a Twitch community signal boost and an army of players still stuck at home. A game about building a thriving Viking settlement in a mystical realm inspired by Norse mythology was novel enough, but it was the game’s challenge that drew players in. In its early days, the game’s balance was a bit all over the place and its enemies punishing, so every advancement felt like a major victory.

I remember the moment my friends and I finished the perimeter fence around our settlement and enjoyed our first night of peace. I remember spending hours building the perfect dock for our increasingly large and expensive boat, only to have my friends get it stuck on the other side of the world while I was at work. I remember blasting all the way into what was then the upper tiers of the crafting tree and finding everything had become mind-blowingly expensive to produce because the developers hadn’t expected anyone to get that far. I’m sure that’s been addressed by now. The game has had a ton of updates since the early days, so I’m taking its launch on Game Pass as a signal that I should come back to see how things are going.

Hark, a trailer approaches:

Anyway, Valheim is great and you should play it when it drops on PC Game Pass on September 29. No word on arrival dates for the console version just yet, but I don’t expect it will be too far behind.