What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Another week down, mates. What’s on for the weekend?

I’ve got a few games to dive into this weekend. We only got our review code for Splatoon 3 this morning, so I’m excited to get stuck into that. I’m hoping to roll credits on Immortality if I can, a game I started playing last weekend and have barely been able to get out of my mind since. I also want to spend a little time on Disney Dreamlight Valley so Ruby and I can have a little chat about it next week. You may have heard there’s a bug affecting players in the ANZ region, and Ruby has, unfortunately, run afoul of it. Her weekend plans are, sadly, in tatters.

I was also sent a set of those nice Sony Inzone H9 headsets for the PS5 so I plan to put another couple of hours into The Last of Us Part I to test the 3D audio.

So, yeah, a bit of a working weekend for me.

You may have noticed a lack of Ruby bylines on the site this week! She’s been taking a well-earned mental health break before we dive headfirst into the business end of the gaming year. Ruby will be back on deck next week, and regular site-wide derangement will resume as normal.

I’d like to thank friend of the site Julian Rizzo-Smith for helping us out while Ruby’s been away. If you liked what you read, you can follow Julian on Twitter right over here. We hope to have you back on the site again soon, mate.

What are you playing this weekend? Are you Splatoon-ing as well? Digging out an old favourite? Heading out for IRL plans?

