You Can Now Have A Flying Car In Cyberpunk 2077, Thanks To Modders

There’s a flying car mod for Cyberpunk 2077.

Some of you have already clicked off this article, and are on your way to Nexus Mods. Fair enough. Happy Friday, see you later on. For everyone who’s stuck around:

Yes, there is a flying car mod in Cyberpunk, and it seems pretty cool. Spotted by friend of the site Kosta Andreadis over at AusGamers, the mod was created by a user named Jack Humbert. Called ‘Let There Be Flight’, the mod is a configurable flight system for all of the game’s vehicles. You can see it in motion via the trailer below.

As you can see in the trailer, you actually have quite a degree of control over the car in flight. Humbert hits a neat loop-the-loop, before nimbly threading the car beneath overpasses and street lights at speed. There’s a fair bit of pop-in — Cyberpunk 2077 wasn’t really designed for players to go flying over at it at a huge rate of knots — but it is a great way to see the city.

According to Humbert, the mod includes a flight toggle and a set of preset flight modes like Hover & Fly, and Drone. While you’re flying, you’ll be able to switch to a first-person view mounted on the car’s roof. Players keen for a sky high joyride should know that holding the exit button will cause you to leap out of the car (possibly to your death if you’re up too high). Also important: if your car is reduced to 15% health, it will catch fire. At this point, the car can still fly, but you won’t be able to drive it anymore. Since your character will be seated in the fire, you’ll start to lose health over time. If your health reaches zero, you’ll die and the car will explode.

You can find the flying car mod for Cyberpunk 2077 over at Nexus Mods.