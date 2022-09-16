See Games Differently

You Can Now Have A Flying Car In Cyberpunk 2077, Thanks To Modders

David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: September 16, 2022 at 3:04 pm -
Filed to:cd projekt red
cyberpunk 2077cyberpunk 2077 modsmoddersmodsnexus modsPcpc gamingrpgswindows
You Can Now Have A Flying Car In Cyberpunk 2077, Thanks To Modders
Image: Jack Humbert on Nexus Mods

There’s a flying car mod for Cyberpunk 2077.

Some of you have already clicked off this article, and are on your way to Nexus Mods. Fair enough. Happy Friday, see you later on. For everyone who’s stuck around:

Yes, there is a flying car mod in Cyberpunk, and it seems pretty cool. Spotted by friend of the site Kosta Andreadis over at AusGamers, the mod was created by a user named Jack Humbert. Called ‘Let There Be Flight’, the mod is a configurable flight system for all of the game’s vehicles. You can see it in motion via the trailer below.

As you can see in the trailer, you actually have quite a degree of control over the car in flight. Humbert hits a neat loop-the-loop, before nimbly threading the car beneath overpasses and street lights at speed. There’s a fair bit of pop-in — Cyberpunk 2077 wasn’t really designed for players to go flying over at it at a huge rate of knots — but it is a great way to see the city.

According to Humbert, the mod includes a flight toggle and a set of preset flight modes like Hover & Fly, and Drone. While you’re flying, you’ll be able to switch to a first-person view mounted on the car’s roof. Players keen for a sky high joyride should know that holding the exit button will cause you to leap out of the car (possibly to your death if you’re up too high). Also important: if your car is reduced to 15% health, it will catch fire. At this point, the car can still fly, but you won’t be able to drive it anymore. Since your character will be seated in the fire, you’ll start to lose health over time. If your health reaches zero, you’ll die and the car will explode.

You can find the flying car mod for Cyberpunk 2077 over at Nexus Mods.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.