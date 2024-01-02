These Incredible Cyberpunk 2077 Mods Will Make You Question Reality

Leave it to modders to push the boundaries of what was once (and arguably still is) one of the most impressive visual showcases of modern gaming: Cyberpunk 2077. A skyrocketing post on Reddit shows off some pretty remarkable graphical feats that one enterprising player has achieved. Featuring a handful of mods that bring some real-life cars into the game, and a couple of others that tweak the lighting and textures, these scenes will easily trick your brain into thinking what you’re seeing is real.

“I swear at first I thought this was a real video until the second clip holy shit,” reads one reply. Another merely says “how tf.”

We can’t promise that you’ll be able to achieve the same results on your PC, but at least you have this gorgeous video to feast your eyes on.

CD Projekt Red / NextGen Dreams

The video comes courtesy of NextGen Dreams, a YouTube channel that regularly posts some mind-bending graphics videos of games like Cyberpunk, ARK, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and even shows off how modders keep Skyrim looking stunning in 2024.

But okay, let’s say you want to see this running in real time on your machine. What do you need? Well, obviously you’re gonna need at least an RTX 4090, Nvidia’s top-of-the-line offering. That’ll set you back about $US1,600.

As mentioned in the YouTube description of the video showcasing the mods, you’ll need Nova LUT which tweaks the game’s colors and Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked Project for an overhaul of the game’s textures. This specific video also uses a custom Reshade mod made by the original poster on YouTube, NextGen Dreams (no link was provided for this one).

You’ll also need to grab a few car mods. The ones in use in the video include:

As mentioned in NextGen Dreams’ YouTube channel description, there’s more than an RTX 4090 at work here. The 4090 is joined by an Intel i9-13900KS and 64GB of RAM. So yeah, we’re talking thousands of dollars if you want to build this yourself.

Good thing YouTube’s free!