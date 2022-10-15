Download These Ridiculous Sims 4 Mods To Spice Up Your Game

The Sims 4 is one of the most beloved games in the world. But sometimes, if you’re a longtime player, the game can get a little… repetitive. If you’re looking to spice things up, it might be time to try some mods.

Mods can bring some seriously chaotic fun into The Sims. Anything your Sims‘ hearts may desire, someone on the internet has created a mod for it. Give these ridiculous mods a go. You won’t be able to stop at one…

How To Install Sims 4 Mods

Download the mod you’d like to install. Drag and drop the downloaded folder into your Sims 4 mod folder — it’ll be located in Documents/Electronic Arts/The Sims 4/Mods. In the game, make sure you enable mods. You can do this in the Game Options window. Restart your game and enjoy.

The Best Ways To Kill In The Sims 4 READ MORE

Willow’s Creek may seem like a calm, peaceful environment… that is, until you install Life’s Drama. Every single day brings some new dramatic ‘situation’ to the neighbourhood. It could be a break up between townspeople, a pregnant townie suddenly going into labour — you name it. Add a little *spice* to your town.

If you’re looking for ultimate chaos, this mod pack has you covered. Vargskelethor Joel is a popular YouTuber who maintains one of the strangest Sims households ever created, all thanks to his Meme Mod Pack. Have you ever wanted to have an eerily realistic Shrek Sim? The Memes Mod Pack has you covered.

For anyone who has spent much time around a toddler, you’ll know they can be deeply chaotic beings. This mod takes it to the next level, however, giving your Sims’ toddlers the power to kill. Literally. This mod is for players looking to add some creepy danger to their gaming experience.

One of the saddest things about the original Sims 4 game is that pets are not playable! Thankfully, this mod allows the player to control their pets as they would their regular Sims. This mod can help you keep better track of your Sims’ pets, too.

If you’re not looking to shake things up too much, but still add a little more silliness to your game, this mod is the one for you. This mod allows your Sims to wear anything — literally any object — as a hat. It’s absolutely ridiculous to watch them wander around wearing a couch on their head.