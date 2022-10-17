Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC Will Have A Radio Station Hosted By Sasha Grey

Listen up, chooms! Cyberpunk 2077‘s Night City is gonna a new radio station when the game’s Phantom Liberty expansion drops next year, one that will be led by former porn star and Saints Row: The Third voice actress Sasha Grey.

CD Projekt Red announced on Twitter that 89.7 GrowlFM will be a new community radio station available in Phantom Liberty. While we don’t have any idea what the station will sound like in terms of music, we at least know who the DJ is and their voice actress. Their name is Ash, and Grey will bring them to life.

The announcement is short, giving us a sweet taste of Grey’s acting chops as a radio station DJ. She doesn’t say much of anything and we don’t get to see Ash’s character model, but apparently there’s “a whole lot cooking” in Night City now.

You might be familiar with Grey’s work. If you didn’t catch her porn career between 2007 and 2011, you might’ve seen her in films like 2012’s psychological horror thriller Would You Rather and 2014’s sci-fi thriller The Scribbler. Gamers will likely recognise Grey from Saints Row: The Third and its Gat Out of Hell expansion where she voiced Viola DeWynter, Kiki’s twin and lieutenant of the Morningstar gang. Grey is also a popular content creator, with more than one million followers on Twitch and nearly 430,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Kotaku reached out to CD Projekt Red and Grey for comment.

Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a massive resurgence thanks to Studio Trigger’s superb anime adaption, Edgerunners, and the copious bug fixes and stability adjustments to bring the game to a smoother, more playable state. As such, CD Projekt Red’s action RPG has shot up the charts, becoming a Steam best-seller and seeing millions of players flock to Night City’s neon streets to take revenge on one cybernetic mercenary dickhead.