See Games Differently

Fable Dev’s Commemorative Plaque Appears On eBay 12 Years After Going Missing

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 3 hours ago: October 14, 2022 at 11:48 am -
Filed to:fable
fable 2fable 3fable 4?fable 5?fable 6??fable 7???FABLE 8???im just jokingthere's no fable 8
Fable Dev’s Commemorative Plaque Appears On eBay 12 Years After Going Missing
Image: Mike Ducker / Twitter

What if you lost something that commemorated a significant time in your life and career, only to find it pop up on eBay? That’s the case for Mike Ducker.

Mike Ducker has been a coder and programmer for the Fable series since the first game, being credited as working on every Fable game to date. He’s one of those neat folks who can be commended for bringing an iconic series to life.

One notable thing that Ducker received for his work on the Fable series was a commemorative plaque holding the original Fable for Xbox, which had his name on it and recognised him for his contribution to the creation of Fable.

Said plaque, according to Ducker, had been ‘missing presumed stolen’ since 2010. That is, until he was notified by a fellow game developer that the plaque was not only found, but had been listed on eBay.

In a Twitter thread this week, Ducker revealed that his commemorative plaque had been on quite the journey since 2010 before arriving on the auction website.

When one user asked how the plaque went missing in the first place, Ducker explained that multiple items from his home had been stolen in 2010. In that process, it is possible that the plaque was one of the items taken from his home.

Thankfully, this story has multiple happy endings. According to Ducker, the eBay seller sold it back for a surprisingly small sum compared to what they bought it for.

On top of that, Ducker decided to also pay more than the price that they asked for, as well as throwing in an extra piece of Fable memorabilia for good measure. What a king!

The thought of having something important stolen from your home, to me personally, is heartbreaking and scary. However, on the rare chance that it finds its way back to you? Classic. You love to see it.

Speaking of Fable, what’s happening with Fable 4? Well, we know that it’s still in production, with the Forza Horizon devs Playground Games working on it after Lionhead went kaput. Other than that, nada. As a fan of the series, I’ll be keeping an eye out for any news!

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.