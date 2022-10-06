Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition Will Somehow Cost $US120 ($167) Despite Getting Almost No Awards

Even by the loose standards of video game marketing, calling Far Cry 6 one of 2021’s games of the year was a stretch. But Ubisoft went ahead and did it anyway. It didn’t stop there, either. The French publisher will also be charging $US120 ($167) for this spruced-up release of its 2021 sequel. That’s the price of two GOTYs, one for each actual GOTY mention Far Cry 6 received from some extremely garbled end-of-year lists.

Store listings officially confirming Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition’s existence and price recently went live on the PlayStation and Xbox storefronts (via VGC), so no, it was not all just some weird fever dream. What will this new version of last year’s Cuban revolution-inspired open-world shooter include, exactly? An unannounced expansion called Lost Between Worlds for one. Also special guns, outfits, and other existing DLC. Here’s Ubisoft’s description of the full contents:

Far Cry 6

Lost Between Worlds (coming soon)

Season Pass

3 DLC episodes

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Ed.

The Vice Pack

The Croc Hunter Pack

The Jungle Expedition Pack

In case you haven’t been keeping up with Far Cry 6‘s post-launch escapades, it’s received rotating weekly missions, four new special operations missions, and three crossover missions, all of which were free. On the paid DLC front, it received Insanity, featuring Far Cry 3‘s Vaas Montenegro, Control, featuring Far Cry 4‘s Pagan Min, and Collapse, featuring Far Cry 5‘s Joseph Seed. It’s a lot, which won’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s been trying to keep up with the annual flood of Assassin’s Creed updates.

But how does all this add up to a $US120 ($167) GOTY edition? Well, despite Far Cry 6 being a year old and on clearance at GameStop for $US20 ($28), it’s still $US60 ($83) on digital storefronts. The Season Pass, which includes all the paid DLC plus Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, is $US40 ($56). And then there’s the new Lost Between Worlds expansion, which will presumably be at least $US20 ($28). Maths!

If you already own Far Cry 6 but never touched the DLC, don’t worry. Ubisoft will let you upgrade to the GOTY edition separately for just $US60 ($83). Nice. And before you go thinking that this must be the most expensive version of Far Cry 6 out there, you should know that there is also the Far Cry Anthology Bundle which nets you Far Crys 3 through 6, or over 100 hours of blowing up icon-ridden maps, for $US150 ($208). If that sounds like way too much Far Cry, it’s because it definitely is.