Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Going Free On PS Plus In November

It’s that time of the month, when we turn to French prophet Bilbil-kun at Dealabs to see what next month’s free games on PlayStation Plus will be.

Bilbil-kun, who has once again scattered the bones and read the tea leaves, has divined the November PS Plus freebies thusly:

Nioh 2 (PS5, PS4)

The brutally difficult samurai Souls-like sequel that even FromSoft players handle with care. For the low, low price of Zero Dollars, you can now experience the sensation of having your bits slammed in a car door by a game that makes Sekiro look fair and easy by comparison.

Lego Harry Potter Collection (PS4)

The Lego games are a surefire family hit, and perfect for whiling away a rainy afternoon with a bit of couch co-op. The Lego Harry Potter games remain some of the best the Lego series has ever produced, faithfully recreating the vibe of the films with the eccentric British humour that defined the novels. JK Rowling may still be a horrible terf, but these games are as close as you can get to proper magic.

Heavenly Bodies (PS5, PS4)

Of the trio of freebies on offer this month, Heavenly Bodies is my personal favourite. It’s a physics-based puzzle game in which you play a Cosmonaut aboard a space station in the 1970’s. The buttons on your controller move the Cosmonaut’s arms and legs, and your goal is to slowly make your way through bowels of the ship to solve problems the Russian way — hitting it with a wrench and hoping for the best. Though designed as a single-player experience, Heavenly Bodies can be played as a couch co-op experience and I cannot recommend that version of the game enough. It’s clever, beautiful, and very darkly funny. And it’s free? How can you say no?