See Games Differently

Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Going Free On PS Plus In November

David Smith

David Smith

Published 32 mins ago: October 26, 2022 at 8:09 am -
Filed to:heavenly bodies
lego harry potterlego harry potter collectionnioh 2PlayStationplaystation 4playstation 5playstation plusps plusps4ps5
Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Going Free On PS Plus In November
Image: Kotaku Australia

It’s that time of the month, when we turn to French prophet Bilbil-kun at Dealabs to see what next month’s free games on PlayStation Plus will be.

Bilbil-kun, who has once again scattered the bones and read the tea leaves, has divined the November PS Plus freebies thusly:

Nioh 2 (PS5, PS4)

The brutally difficult samurai Souls-like sequel that even FromSoft players handle with care. For the low, low price of Zero Dollars, you can now experience the sensation of having your bits slammed in a car door by a game that makes Sekiro look fair and easy by comparison.

Lego Harry Potter Collection (PS4)

The Lego games are a surefire family hit, and perfect for whiling away a rainy afternoon with a bit of couch co-op. The Lego Harry Potter games remain some of the best the Lego series has ever produced, faithfully recreating the vibe of the films with the eccentric British humour that defined the novels. JK Rowling may still be a horrible terf, but these games are as close as you can get to proper magic.

Heavenly Bodies (PS5, PS4)

Of the trio of freebies on offer this month, Heavenly Bodies is my personal favourite. It’s a physics-based puzzle game in which you play a Cosmonaut aboard a space station in the 1970’s. The buttons on your controller move the Cosmonaut’s arms and legs, and your goal is to slowly make your way through bowels of the ship to solve problems the Russian way — hitting it with a wrench and hoping for the best. Though designed as a single-player experience, Heavenly Bodies can be played as a couch co-op experience and I cannot recommend that version of the game enough. It’s clever, beautiful, and very darkly funny. And it’s free? How can you say no?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.