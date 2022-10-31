Overwatch 2’s Latest Exploit Involves Sombra Hiding In The Cart

Happy Monday everyone — new Overwatch 2 bug just dropped.

In a throwback to the early days of the original Overwatch, OW2 players are reporting that Sombra is able to glitch herself in such a way that she can hide inside the payload. I’m not going to explain to you how to do it. It’s an exploit and carries an account ban. You shouldn’t do it.

As long as Sombra is in the payload, she can’t be shot or damaged by conventional means and the payload remains inert. This means the game can’t progress until the Sombra is killed and the cart is free to move again. Safely nestled within the cover of the cart and safe from all your useless bullets, the Sombra player wants you to think there’s nothing you can do until the timer ticks down and you lose.

But there is one thing you can do.

The Sombra-in-the-cart tactic, an extremely bannable exploit, leaves the Sombra player exposed to a certain kind of hero. You see, a stalled cart held up by a giggling Sombra main is a job for Hanzo. Yes, the weeb that fancies themselves a flick-shot no-scope sniper, that always ends up on your team, can finally contribute something useful. With one solid Hanzo ultimate, Sombra’s little cart-based hidey-hole becomes very inhospitable indeed.

So, if you find yourself with a cart going nowhere and some unseen little shit spamming the “Boop!” taunt, consider firing a Hanzo ult directly up their clacker.

This latest exploit comes only a week or so after Blizzard returned Bastion and Torbjorn to the hero rotation after players began exploiting their kits as well.