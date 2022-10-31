See Games Differently

Overwatch 2’s Latest Exploit Involves Sombra Hiding In The Cart

David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: October 31, 2022 at 4:03 pm -
Filed to:exploits
glitchesoverwatch 2payloadsombra
Overwatch 2’s Latest Exploit Involves Sombra Hiding In The Cart
Image: Blizzard, Kotaku Australia

Happy Monday everyone — new Overwatch 2 bug just dropped.

In a throwback to the early days of the original Overwatch, OW2 players are reporting that Sombra is able to glitch herself in such a way that she can hide inside the payload. I’m not going to explain to you how to do it. It’s an exploit and carries an account ban. You shouldn’t do it.

As long as Sombra is in the payload, she can’t be shot or damaged by conventional means and the payload remains inert. This means the game can’t progress until the Sombra is killed and the cart is free to move again. Safely nestled within the cover of the cart and safe from all your useless bullets, the Sombra player wants you to think there’s nothing you can do until the timer ticks down and you lose.

But there is one thing you can do.

The Sombra-in-the-cart tactic, an extremely bannable exploit, leaves the Sombra player exposed to a certain kind of hero. You see, a stalled cart held up by a giggling Sombra main is a job for Hanzo. Yes, the weeb that fancies themselves a flick-shot no-scope sniper, that always ends up on your team, can finally contribute something useful. With one solid Hanzo ultimate, Sombra’s little cart-based hidey-hole becomes very inhospitable indeed.

So, if you find yourself with a cart going nowhere and some unseen little shit spamming the “Boop!” taunt, consider firing a Hanzo ult directly up their clacker.

This latest exploit comes only a week or so after Blizzard returned Bastion and Torbjorn to the hero rotation after players began exploiting their kits as well.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.